Does anyone still take the straight path to their destination?
Some folks prefer to use a familiar road, whether on their journey through life or going to work. But, as you may have concluded, the destination can be a physical place or even a conclusion you reach about a topic after careful consideration.
The last sentence could be way off the mark because far too many people leap into the deep end of a possibly questionable situation without thinking. Engaging the brain never occurs to them.
Your humble writer has never been content with following the generally accepted path. Instead, in the case of an actual route, she always scopes out several that lead to the same destination. If you have to ask why she does this, you have more patience than she does.
Our children remarked at the number of ways their mother could take them to their usual destinations, such as school. When our daughter asked, her mother answered truthfully. "I have too much to do. There is not enough time in my schedule, nor do I have the patience to be stuck in traffic. That is why I have alternate routes."
Another thing their mother did was plan out her daily destinations without ever crisscrossing paths. For example, her circuitous route included taking her children to school and picking them up. In between, she made sales calls.
When an emergency arose on her way to pick her son up from elementary school, she always had a backup plan. For example, when she had a flat tire and realized she would be late picking him up, she called the school secretary and asked her to keep him at her side until she arrived.
Proving that the apple does not fall from the tree, our eldest granddaughter investigated several routes to school and work, choosing the one with a little shorter drive time. Clever girl.
Sometimes people neglect to apply the same time-saving efficiency to their lives. For example, consider all the thirtysomethings either still living at home or dependent on parental financial support when unplanned expenses arise.
Parents willingly help if they can, not just because they love their children, but because their generation considers it their lifelong obligation to care for the family.
The curious thing about the generations is the older generation had a life plan. Sometimes it was a plan of their choosing, while at other times, their parents tried, and sometimes succeeded, in mapping out their children's lives without allowing them to choose.
Of course, the last few generations have followed the willy-nilly principle. Or perhaps we should call it the laissez-faire (without interference) parenting method. Allow the kids to do as they will and hope their offspring will eventually figure out what they want to do with their lives.
That parenting method or attitude works if the family is wealthy, but not so much if the budget does not allow Junior or his sister to dabble rather than choose a life path and accept adult responsibilities.
Society seems to support the new mindset. It may be colossally impractical and often ends with mountains of credit card debt. Clearly, today's fruits of the loom do not have real-life experiences, such as learning to budget.
Consequently, they retain the childlike attitude that unlimited funds will magically appear when they need them. Like our young son thinking money was free with the ATM card.
Few 18-year-olds think beyond "I have a credit card and can buy what I want." No thought of repayment enters their carefree thinking and behavior. The same mindset happens with countless people who buy homes they cannot afford. Upkeep and house payments never entered their plans. Just ask the banks carrying their loans.
Your humble writer lived at home until the day she married Hubby. It was the first time she had a checkbook. She thought if there was money in the bank, she could spend it on gifts for him.
Hubby quickly but gently explained the financial facts of life. Save and spend with care.
She was embarrassed at her naivete but learned her lesson well.