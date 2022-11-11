People do not listen to each other. Perhaps they never did.
Before you get your knickers in a bunch, consider this. People generally talk at or past each other when they engage in conversation. Rarely is it an exchange of thoughts and ideas.
Nobody makes an effort to listen. While one person speaks, the other is busy thinking about what they want to say. Consequently, so-called conversations are like trains running on separate tracks.
This quasi-conversation style crosses all social and educational lines.
For example, as our father’s academic reputation increased, he became less patient with so-called small talk. So much so that if the conversation did not interest him, he left.
To our mother’s embarrassment, when we had company, our father would pull the-professor-has-left-the-room act. So our mother was left to continue entertaining their guests until they departed.
His lame excuse was, “I was bored.”
Unless you lucked out in college and had professors who could grab the students’ attention, we could all relate to enduring moments of boredom. But unfortunately, we did not have the luxury of walking out of the classroom if we wanted to pass.
So, we had to deal with the aftermath of our father’s rude behavior. But while mother taught us manners, her partner sent the opposite message.
Does the average person handle conversations differently? The short answer is no.
Take a moment to observe any group of friends. They all talk at the same time. Or they stare at their mobile phones and text. If they add anything to the conversation, it usually revolves around a text they share with the group.
Please do not be shocked or protest too much, dear reader, because we have all been guilty of half-listening to what the other person says. We fidget and can hardly wait to insert a relevant comment or an apropos story.
Sometimes, not listening leads to poor decisions and dire consequences. The local courts and district attorney in our area did not listen to the victims’ pleas. So, they always allowed the serial offender to bond out. But, his crimes became more and more egregious.
Eventually, such tone-deaf decision-making led to a tragedy. While wearing an ankle monitor, he murdered two nurses in a hospital.
Unfortunately, such an apathetic attitude toward criminals is happening all over our country.
As you can see, the inability or disinterest in listening to someone other than our know-it-all and often prejudiced brains can have far-reaching effects. For example, they can lead to murder or poor medical decisions.
What if a doctor prescribes a medicine but ignores your questions about whether the medication will help your issue? Frequently, the treatment causes more problems than solutions.
Or what if your age predetermines the treatment you receive instead of what you should get? After people reach a certain age, some doctors often do not listen to patients’ health complaints. Some even tend to be flippant. “Well, things fall apart as you get older.”
A stage four cancer diagnosis placed the 78-year-old patient into the clutches of an oncologist, who took the least productive approach. Consequently, the less aggressive treatment allowed the disease to spread. And Hubby paid with his life.
On the other hand, a friend received a stage two lung cancer diagnosis. His doctor chose an aggressive treatment route. Of course, during the treatments, our friend suffered. But in the end, the treatments worked. He is now cancer free.
My mother had leukemia. When her doctor outlined the various available treatments, she asked, “What would you choose if you were in my place?”
“At your age, I would not bother with treatments that are hard on your body,” he told her. Mother was in her mid-60s.
Does that mean the age of the patient determines treatment?
On a less dramatic level, let us consider a seasoned patient who experiences severe pain calls the doctor’s office in October for an appointment. After she explained her symptoms and pain levels, the receptionist checked for available openings.
“At this time, we are booking into January.”
“What do I do until then?”
The receptionist sighed and repeated, “We are booking into January.”