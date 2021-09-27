Do you recall the movie “Driving Miss Daisy?”
The story is about social and political issues during the 1950s and 1960s. However, it also focuses on the inevitable problems connected with aging. Predominantly, the loss of independence.
As the population ages, folks fear losing their independence almost as much as they fear death.
Since Adam and Eve, humans have fought for independence. Although Adam was a content bachelor in Eden, depending on God for his needs.
He was the prototype of the 30-plus-year-old son or grandson living in mom and dad’s basement. The difference was Adam lived outdoors without video games, pizza or beer. Also, God did not do laundry because Adam ran around in his birthday suit.
Adam had no worries. He certainly did not have to commute to work because his work was playing all day. God, like the government, offered everything.
But even in the Garden of Eden, dissatisfaction lurked.
The original bachelor realized he was lonely and yearned for something more. Perhaps he wanted to control his life and not depend on a benevolent father.
Then along came Eve, and life has been an uphill battle ever since. Adam had a companion and everything that went with a relationship.
But unlike Adam, Eve was not content to live a monotonous life. She wanted more. She did not know what, but she felt there was more to life than what they had. Then along came the Serpent. It offered knowledge and the power that came with it.
And Eve took the bait.
If Eve’s attitude sounds familiar, it is because every child wants more. A toddler throwing another tantrum in the grocery store because mom refuses to buy the candy he demands is merely a symptom of the innate human desire to be free and in control.
A toddler wants to run as soon as he manages to walk. Never mind that his walking ability tends to resemble a tottering drunken sailor wearing diapers. We frequently hear frustrated children and teenagers say, “I can hardly wait to grow up because then I can do whatever I want.”
By the time children reach the teenage years, the desire to run their own lives becomes irrational. Sometimes that is when teens tuck their common sense into the back pocket of their jeans and do something stupid or life-changing in the worst possible way.
A child’s laughter rings out as he runs away from mom. He thinks he escaped. And as the distance between parent and child increases, he believes he is in control for a few seconds. Then the illusion of freedom turns to fear when he loses sight of the parental safety net. Suddenly, the laughter turns to tears.
Hubby and his wife taught her six-year old brother a hard lesson when he wandered off in a crowded mall. They managed to stay nearby, but he did not see them. When he suddenly discovered he was alone. Panic and tears followed. But eventually, the kid learned the valuable lesson of sticking with the adults instead of roaming on his own.
This writer’s mother learned a lesson because of her escape artist child. The kid was fast and even managed to stuff her mouth full of poison berries before her mother caught up to her. A thorough stomach pumping followed the berry munching incident. Afterward, the little girl stuck with mom, with the help of a child-tether.
Freedom is an illusion. Freedom requires hard work. Why? Because one must earn freedom.
The high school and college graduate soon learns he has to rent an apartment. Since he cannot sleep on the floor, he needs furniture. Before long, he needs money for paying bills, buying clothes and food. To do all that, he must find a job and earn enough to maintain the lifestyle he thinks he needs. Eventually, he realizes that the freedom he coveted for so long comes at a price.
Do you remember getting an allowance or doing chores and saving the money for a first bike? That was your first step towards freedom and independence.
Just as you tend a garden, freedom requires work.
Submitted by Elizabeth Cowan