Have you ever wondered why people scream?
This lady has.
The piercing screams a few inches from her now defunct ear were memorable.
But we will get back to that shortly.
Whenever this lady hears the term scream come up in a conversation, usually about horror movies, she immediately thinks of the painting by Norwegian artist Evard Munch — The Scream.
According to Brittanica.com, the following is the story behind the painting. “The Scream is one of the most familiar images in modern art. It stemmed from a panic attack that Munch suffered in 1892. He described how it occurred, as he was strolling along a path outside Kristiania (now Oslo): ‘The sun was setting and the clouds turned as red as blood. I sensed a scream passing through nature.’ ”
Humans scream for many reasons. Screams of joy, or of adulation by teenage girls over pop stars, or other objects of their worship.
The most outstanding example was during the heyday of the Beatles. After paying for tickets to the Beatle concerts, those silly humans screamed so loud the boys on the stage could not hear each other play or sing. Unfortunately for them, such events predated earpieces and personal microphones.
But usually, humans scream when they are startled or frightened. It is as much a reflexive behavior as is loud burping to display a guy’s puerile manliness.
A scream can denote the excitement or fear of the screamer. When we feel threatened, it could not only be a cry for help but may also have the side effect of scaring off the recipient of the busted eardrum.
If you are startled, do you scream? We ask because some of us merely gasp and hope a heart attack is not imminent.
This lady is easily startled. When she focuses on a task, her jumpiness is legendary at home and in the workplace.
She attributes her heightened responses to her childhood experiences with air raids and bombings during World War II.
According to her mother, even at the tender age of a year, she, like Pavlov’s dogs, responded to the radio alerts that bombs were incoming and to take shelter — the sound was as jarring as the ghastly tornado warning alerts on our mobile phones today.
Of course, that is a bit of self-psychoanalysis. But the explanation for such behavior is based on logic.
One of the suits at work discovered this lady’s little flaw and capitalized on it by intentionally making a noise to see how high she could elevate above her chair. Admittedly, it was a source of harmless yet twisted amusement for him and her.
But not everyone dealt with her problem the same way.
The company hired a new suit for accounting or something similarly down-to-earth. Although they had been introduced, this lady and the guy did not know each other well.
Consequently, one morning he greeted her as he passed her desk. The sound was unexpected. She gasped, nearly knocking over her chair. Then she tried explaining that she startled easily and it was not his fault.
After that incident, he hugged the wall opposite her desk and tiptoed by her without making a sound. One would assume that a former military man would understand her response. But then, we all know that assuming anything is inadvisable.
Everyone in the family, including close relatives, is aware of Miss Jumpy Pants. And yet those startled moments occur on the regular.
This lady’s peripheral vision is excellent. Therefore, any unexpected movement will startle her. The same is true for any unexpected sound or a person walking into a room where moments before, she was alone.
It has become a common occurrence between the Grand and herself. So much so that the young woman purposely makes noise on her way to a room to minimize her grandmother’s jumping bean antics. The effort is appreciated but not always successful.
So this lady startles.
The Grand screams when she encounters a spider or an insect of any kind.
An univited wasp snuck into the house and this lady tried to swat it as it dive bombed them. The Grand’s glass-shattering scream forever transformed this lady’s once healthy ear.