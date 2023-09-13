Traditionally, time capsules are planned. But sometimes, a few unintended capsules fall through the cracks. As the number of hoarders increases, so does the number of unplanned capsules.
When you hear the word hoarder, images of trashed-up homes come to mind. Right? However, as with anything else in life, not all hoarders are the same.
For example, this lady’s female sibling watched as she opened what the sibling assumed was a dresser drawer. To her surprise, it was filled with neatly organized and unused memo pads as well as Post-it notepads.
“You’ve got to be the tidiest hoarder ever,” the female sibling exclaimed.
“I’m not a hoarder,” this lady replied. “I just can’t toss these perfectly good notepads in the trash.”
“Why not?”
“I might need them someday. And when I do, I will not have to spend money to buy any.”
“Spoken like every hoarder on the planet,” her sister teased.
“That’s not true,” this lady insisted. “For example, Hubby refused to toss his old work shoes even when the soles became religious because he might need them someday. Now, that is hoarding. After all, what could he possibly use them for? Ultimately, they became apartments for dirt daubers in the garage. Of course, I always tossed the old shoes when he wasn’t around.”
“Your husband may fit the description of a traditional hoarder. But the difference between the two of you is that you save usable items with the expectation that you will need them someday. But he saves everything, including junk. Of course, there are enough notepads in this drawer for everyone in a sizable office.”
“You just don’t understand the concept of frugality,” this lady shrugged and changed the subject.
So, dear reader, do you have a junk or catch-all drawer in your home? No matter how clean and tidy a home may be, for some inexplicable reason, they all tend to hide junk drawers. Oddly enough, most junk drawers tend to be located in people’s kitchens.
In any case, depending on how frequently you or someone in your family cleans out the junk drawer, it could very well become a time capsule.
What prompted this column was the decision this lady made to clean out the desk drawer in her home office.
The table, in another life, was a library table. Somehow it ended up in Hubby’s family. No one knows how old the table is.
In any case, the library table was given to Hubby and his wife when they married.
The table had a drawer with a hinged cover. Somewhere along the way, the cover disappeared. So Hubby not only refinished the table, but also made a new cover for the drawer.
Soon after the refinishing was completed, this lady claimed it as her desk. Her computer screen has a prominent place on top of the table. And with the drawer open, the keyboard and mouse sit on top of the drawer cover.
Throughout their marriage, this lady tossed various and sundry items into the drawer. Usually, the only time the drawer is opened is to grab the small book containing all her usernames and passwords. Otherwise, the drawer remains more or less non-hermetically sealed.
Suddenly the urge to clean out the drawer was irresistibly compelling.
What this lady found dated back to the beginning of their marriage.
One special item was a love note to Hubby typed on a blank prescription form. It prescribed a date night that he had to plan.
Among other items were the speed reading course forms used by her youngest brother and her children.
Several drawings given to our daughter by a love-struck classmate from either kindergarten or first grade were in there as well. Although the boy had his heart in the right place, we can safely say he was no artist.
Piles of new ballpoint pens and actual fountain pens were another discovery. It is possible the latter are nearing the antique stage of their existence.
There were office supplies. Drawings by our son when he was a child.
As expected, many items found their way into the #13 round file.