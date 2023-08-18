Hubby and his wife’s travels included flying economy class to minimize wallet depletion. But this lady discovered something new, at least to her. It was the chance to upgrade to Premium Economy.
Instead of being squished into what this lady calls “steerage,” Premium Economy is a level between economy and business class that makes long flights across the pond quite pleasurable.
The cost is not nearly as high as business class. And the number of passengers in that section is far less than steerage. With the added joy of having more elbow and leg room, our flight on Lufthansa was a bright, cheery experience.
With one exception, we always flew Lufthansa, economy class. The passengers’ comfort is a top priority for the attendants, which is light years from our one transatlantic experience with Double-A Airlines.
The Double-A’s staff was almost geriatric, including the sagging stockings. We appreciate the airline’s more modern approach of giving employees seniority privileges, but common sense should also be taken into consideration.
It takes stamina and energy to trek from one end of the airplane to the other, assisting passengers. The airline attendants “walk” across the pond. Shuffling is not a productive way to do their job.
Once dinner was served, consumed, and cleaned up, the Double-A staff disappeared for almost the entire 10-hour flight. However, they did resurface before landing to serve breakfast.
Lufthansa staff was up and caring for the needs of the passengers. Kind assistance was offered to the distraught mother of a screaming toddler. We did not know what ailed the child, but the airline team was always available.
Since the child kept up the concert for most of the night flight, the staff kept the bleary-eyed passengers well-hydrated.
Based on this writer’s past experiences and the Grand’s squeal of delight at the available amenities, traveling in Premium Economy Class is worth every upgrade penny.
Unless you plan on backpacking around the world, flying on what we will generously term economical airlines is not worth the so-called savings.
One particularly brain and body numbing experience caused Hubby and his wife to realize that wasted time was not economical. This particular airline was very cheap, but we paid a heavy price.
When we boarded the airplane, the attendants announced that there was a miscommunication and no pilot had been assigned to this flight. Consequently, we waited over an hour. They had to wake a pilot from his slumbers. And, of course, it took him a while to get to the airport.
Naturally, the airline's oversight upset passengers who would miss their connecting flights due to the delay. After a flurry of activity between the airline and those passengers, we eventually headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
We were traveling to Costa Rica and the flights were not as frequent as they were to other destinations. The delay resulted in our sitting at the airport for 14 hours. The airline issued a couple of meal vouchers to keep us from gnawing on the furniture.
The adage, “You get what you pay for” was indelibly etched in our minds whenever we considered future travel arrangements.
Our recent destination was a Uniworld river cruise that began with a day and a half stay in Prague, followed by a bus trip, including a stop at McDonald’s for lunch, then on to Nuremberg, Germany, where we boarded the ship.
After reading about a brutal heat wave that swept across Europe, this lady was a bit concerned about the cruise. In the past, if the rivers are too low, then the river cruises revert to bus tours with several stops at hotels.
We love the pampering on river cruises. They pick us up at the airport and take us to our ship. All we have to do is settle in and enjoy the voyage, the excellent cuisine, and fantastic guided tours along the way.
We were surprised to arrive to almost fall like weather. Temperature in the 60s and off and on rain.
A contrast to the 100-plus Texas heat.