Not everyone enjoys surprises.
However, since life is all about changes and unexpected events, surprises are inevitable, whether we like them or not. Also, as we all know, relatives or friends do not listen to our expressed wishes. Consequently, they throw a surprise party in your honor anyway.
The moment you realize what is happening, you plaster a grin and bear it expression on your face for an hour or two, if you are lucky. Why? Because you are a nice person and do not wish to hurt the ones who love you enough to execute the surprise.
Fate, the universe or bad luck are also prone to throw surprises our way when we least expect them or at the worst possible times. Many people acknowledge the generally accepted belief that bad luck events come in threes. But that is not the case.
In a brief article on seeker.com, "Do Bad Things Really Come in 3's," Julien Huguet explains why people think that. "The tendency is called apophenia, and it was first described by German psychologist and neuroscientists Klaus Conrad 1958, who was studying people suffering the onset of schizophrenia. For them, they experience delusion as a sort of revelation." But in fact, the reason we believe the three's concept is confirmation bias, "our tendency to essentially cherry pick information that confirms our beliefs and conveniently overlooks the examples that don't."
As we said, the article and the video are brief but informative if you prefer to watch rather than read.
So, the recent "troblems" (trouble and problem) arose from the septic tank, literally.
Our granddaughter asked for the toilet plunger because "my poop was too large."
As things evolved, her assessment was incorrect. The plunger did not correct the issue. And then the septic tank backed up into the house. More specifically, the showers filled with septic goodies, and the toilet bowls rose to the occasion and overflowed.
Your intrepid writer called the plumber, but he was on vacation. But he did recommend a colleague. He called back a few minutes after our call ended to suggest that the problem sounded more like a septic tank issue rather than a clogged toilet. He also said we should uncap the line to relieve the pressure from the septic tank.
We did not have the proper wrench and reluctantly called a friend. The reluctance was because it was close to 10 p.m. Not the best time to request an uncapping visit.
Nevertheless, our wrench angel came. The moment he removed the cap, sewage bubbled up and out. This lady yelped in a most unladylike manner, "O sh*t!" To which the guy replied, "Yeah. Literally."
Unfortunately, the septic cleaning company could not come until the following morning. Meanwhile, the Grand and I hoped we could hold things in until the toilets functioned again. This lady reluctantly contemplated an outdoor relieving action, if necessary.
When the cleaning service arrived, the temperature was around 103. The homeowner watched with concern as the men had to dig the almost concrete-like ground to access the septic tanks. But eventually, with the septic tanks emptied, the workers left.
But then ... The toilet bowl filled almost to the brim before the rising waters receded. A call to the cleaning service revealed a possible blockage still in the line. We needed a plumber with a roto rooter to clear the line.
Surprise! The line leading to the septic tanks had a gap in the pipe. The weeks of excessive heat had melted the glue holding the pipeline together.
Everything finally worked as it should.
But then … The massive cleanup took most of the day. There is nothing like the scent of bleach to clear out the sinuses as we scrubbed the toilets, shower and bathroom floors. A bit of nose-twitching magic would have been welcome, but it was unavailable.
Sticking to the triple calamity belief, we could count the septic tank overflow and backup as one. The pipe repair is two. And the nasty cleanup as three.
Before that, our misadventures included dead car batteries, a flat tire, and weeks of hellish heat.
Did the universe shout, "Surprise!"?