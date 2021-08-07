Humans are such fragile creatures.
Before you get your shorts in a wad, there is an inbuilt balance. Humans have brains allowing them to reason through problems. This balance comes in handy when a 120-pound male or female tries to benchpress 300 pounds and pull muscles they forgot existed. But if you did have such a lapse in judgment, you have no business lifting more than bags of groceries or a 20-pound purse.
Another interesting thing about humans, they often do not learn from their mistakes.
If you pull a muscle doing a particular exercise, you might correct your form or avoid that exercise. Then be smart about the stress you put on that muscle or set of muscles. For example, if you watch football, you will notice the players repeatedly suffer similar injuries. And yet, they throw themselves into the game with gusto while hoping to remain injury-free. Delusional is clearly in the DNA of athletes. Or perhaps they are born with a hefty dose of optimism. And the money is a great incentive.
Before this lady watched football games with Hubby, she never heard of pulled hamstrings or groin injuries. However, in the interest of full disclosure, she had to look up the latter because she could not understand how a person received such an injury, especially in public. But, in this case, until she did the research, her imagination went to some odd places.
Once again, you may wonder how this column came about. Or not. But it is always the weird things in life that set off the lightbulb in the lady of the manor’s brain.
This writer is fortunate to be among parents who have frequent contact with their children. Since both her son and daughter live far away, lengthy telephone conversations are part of the norm.
Since our son resides out of the country, she is fortunate to have WhatsApp for their chats. They alternate between her landline and mobile because the tiny cellphone clutched in her hand or pressed to the ear with the shoulder for those long chats is bloody uncomfortable.
No matter which telephone she uses, she ends up with telephone-clutching-itis, a numbing of the hand, or a crick in the neck and shoulder while attempting to keep the cellphone to her ear.
Consequently, she wondered if other people suffered from similar maladies. That thought led to other weird ailments humans suffer. And how they coped with them.
In the case of severe telephone-clutching-itis, the mother begs off and says goodbye. After all, it would not do to run around with frozen fingers clutching a telephone.
Another interesting malady is a result of using a treadmill. Unlike most folks, this lady is more comfortable holding on to some part of the machine because she has seen videos of people falling off treadmills. Call her cautious, but at least she will not have a treadmill track burn on her face or body.
Yes, you guessed it. Your humble writer gets treadmill-clutching-itis. But she soldiers on, shaking one hand at a time to restore circulation.
Perhaps the problem is this lady holds items too firmly. If that is the case, it would explain Kindle fingers and Kindle numbed hands. Since to date this lady has read 323 books it does contribute to the cause of her Kindle issues. Sometimes the webbing between her thumb and forefinger aches from hours of holding the Kindle. She calls it thumb-clutch-itis.
Most people are familiar with the term tennis elbow. This ailment is the result of overuse of the forearm due to repetitive or strenuous activity.
Carpal tunnel syndrome is an increasingly familiar problem. Again, many people believe only office or factory workers suffer from this ailment. But according to the Cleveland Clinic website, the problem pops up whenever people repeatedly use their wrists and hands at work or play. May we assume those unfortunate folks love to work and play hard?
A guy at the office showed up with one of those slings that people wear. His injury was from both maladies mentioned above. However, he eventually confessed the injury was due to vigorous pump action.