When this lady's mother taught her eldest child the proper way to clean a house, she always reminded her, "Don't forget to clean where the priests dance."
Since even as a child, her daughter was not the type of person who accepted orders without question, the youngster's response was to laugh and say, "But mother, priests don't dance."
"That is the point," her mother replied. "If priests danced, they would do so in hidden places so no one would see them and be offended."
"I see," the child said. "You want me to be sure and clean behind and under the furniture and not just in the open areas. Am I right, mother?"
"You are correct." Her mother's answer accompanied a proud smile only a parent knows how to bestow.
Over the years, this eldest child never forgot that lesson, which is how she managed to injure her back.
So one day, this writer's energetic urge to clean all the nooks and crannies in her home backfired.
During that particular cleaning spree, she left the kitchen for last. And the kitchen is where things went wrong. Once everything, including the floor, sparkled, the lady eyed the massive refrigerator.
At the time, appliances, such as the refrigerator, were heavy and difficult to move alone. But guess what? She pushed with her arms and nudged it with her entire body, but the metal behemoth barely moved.
Determined to clean behind and under the refrigerator, she gave it one last tug. That was when the first twinge hit her lower back. Eventually, the hunk of metal moved, and she managed to clean the area.
When that space was as clean as possible, she repeated the process of returning the appliance to its original spot.
Yes, of course, her back hurt. But she felt pleased with her cleaning efforts.
Every day, the pain in her back became increasingly uncomfortable until she did not have a pain-free moment. She eventually went to the doctor, who probably made things worse by prescribing a home version of traction. The gadget was weights attached to her ankles. She had to keep them on for hours.
All this happened when she was a Tupperware manager. Then, in the evening, when it was time for her to go to work, the fun of getting dressed began.
This writer's neighbor helped her put on pantyhose. No matter how one viewed the process, it was a sight to behold. While the injured woman's feet were in the air, her friend rolled the hose up the legs and over the hips. The process was embarrassing but necessary.
Since the traction gadget increased the pain, a friend suggested this lady go to a chiropractor. Fortunately, the snap, crackle and bone-popping guy helped.
The following is a new story to add to the lady's determination to clean where the priests dance.
Recently, her dryer gave up the ghost. Being the far-sighted person she tends to be, this lady had a possible new part. It should restore the machine to working order. Maybe. But the problem was she could not find the $300 part anywhere.
The lesson she learned: Never tuck an essential item away so well that you cannot find it.
In the end, she bought a new dryer. However, things in the laundry room needed moving before the delivery guys arrived. One item included an unwieldy storage cabinet.
Guess what? That meant there were priest-dancing areas that needed cleaning. She did not want the delivery guys to see any dust bunnies.
Once the guys removed the old dryer, she rushed to clean the area where it stood for years. She even cleaned the vent leading outside and found that the resident squirrel had "squirreled away" a half-chewed pecan for future munching.
When we say people do stupid things, we say it with an indulgent and knowing look because, as you can see, this lady has done some downright foolish things to maintain a spotless home.
Despite how much damage her body has sustained over the years, she continues to clean where the priests dance.
She hopes they will appreciate her efforts.