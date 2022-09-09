Purchase Access

When this lady's mother taught her eldest child the proper way to clean a house, she always reminded her, "Don't forget to clean where the priests dance."

Since even as a child, her daughter was not the type of person who accepted orders without question, the youngster's response was to laugh and say, "But mother, priests don't dance."

