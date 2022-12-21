two flags

"Bienvenidos a Two Flags" is an artificial intelligence rendering of a street photograph made in Douglas. AI generative software like Midjourney creates abstract to hyperreal art based on the input commands. The current asking price of this NFT is 50 times the original price tag. When it sells, the artist will receive a royalty payment based on the original contract on the blockchain. Making money on secondary sales is absent from the art world except with NFTs.

The NFT space is volatile, and creates anxiety for many creatives, but I’m minting my photos on the blockchain anyway.

And you should too.

