The NFT space is volatile, and creates anxiety for many creatives, but I’m minting my photos on the blockchain anyway.
And you should too.
I’m not going into the woods about NFTs.
But for clarity, “non-fungible tokens are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other” according to Investopedia, which offers the most distinct definition.
If you need help understanding that definition, open up a search engine.
When you read the headlines recently, or since the NFT boon, this world is supposedly crumbling, far too risky and overrun by thieves.
Sure, you’ll run into some creeps if you dive into the culture.
However, the art/creative world outside of the pixels on your screen is no cakewalk either.
While I’ve been buying and trading NFTs for about two years, I thought becoming part of this marketplace wasn’t a good fit until a month ago.
I’m thrilled to have taken the plunge.
And my recent photo trip to Douglas solidified the importance of getting my work on the blockchain.
My lodging in Douglas was three short blocks from the border wall that divides the Two Flags cities.
The space is part of a defunct church that now acts as a landing pad for creatives like me.
Before arriving I came up with a laundry list of creative projects to get done.
When I flopped my suitcase down, conversely, I knew my stay would be far more relaxed.
As the night winds kicked up and the arid, chilly temperatures dropped to as low as 33 degrees Fahrenheit, my evenings unfolded dreamlike and introspective.
My inner monologues over these two nights were based in gratitude, reflecting warmly about my new NFT project and the other fantastic work I’m afforded to make nearly seven days a week.
Adding NFT collections to my creative output reminded me of how to properly make a fire, which was imperative at my temporary home in Douglas.
Step one is to have firewood chopped up.
That’s the foundation of creating warmth from nothing but a spark.
Let’s say that my various business ventures as a freelance photog is my firewood.
My long-term annual book projects are the massive logs that keep advantageous opportunities coming in hot.
My daily photo sharing on social media is kindling.
And to get a fire roaring, we first need to place our kindling together like a pyramid, leaving room for the fuel to breathe.
As the temperatures nosedived when the sun fell asleep on Douglas, I assembled a tiny, wooden makeshift fort.
Crumpled paper got shoved into the teepee.
The flick of a match got the party started.
As the fireplace crackled, I grabbed medium-sized pieces of planks and tree branches that would fuel my new friend.
Did I know the exact piece of kindling that would bring my fire to life?
Nope.
I look at my venture into the NFT world the same way.
How can I know if this part of my artwork cascades into the blaze I need most?
Maybe the opportunity to share my vision and tips with a newspaper audience will make my creative fire sustainable?
Or one day I could spout the right sentence or two on my podcast, and like magic, my years of relentless effort makes me the next “overnight success.”
Regardless, I’m ecstatic to be involved in the digital art community simply because it’s through experimentation that our art lunges toward the iconic.