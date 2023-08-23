Christina Murray printed all 53 pages of the document and wrote down her information. There was space to fill in the make and model of her car, her exes and their last known addresses and phone numbers, and any debts she owes.

The document advised including a recent photo of herself (“high resolution, if possible”) and descriptions of tattoos and identifying scars. One page left room for Murray, a 36-year-old clinical director in New Hampshire, to log her fingerprints and passwords to her social media accounts. She then printed two copies: one that she keeps in her apartment, where she lives alone, and one that she gave to her employer’s human resources department.

