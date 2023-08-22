When Kenneth Benson first started working at Habitat for Humanity in 1985, it was a relatively small operation.
At the time, Benson didn’t know the job as executive director of Metro Chicago Habitat for Humanity would grow into a 25-year career, leading new programs that continue today.
“I’m a clergyman, so I have had parishes for 41 years,” he said. “I decided to take a sabbatical and I didnt know if I was going to leave the parish or not, to be honest. I took the job in Chicago and I was just going to stay a year and decide what I wanted to do, whether I was going to stay with Habitat. Well, then I got involved with Jimmy Carter.”
From serving parishes to being part of building homes for hundreds of families, Benson, who now lives in Green Valley, has lived a life in the service of helping others.
Coming to Habitat
During Benson’s time in Chicago, he hosted the third Jimmy Carter Work Project in 1986, the first time Habitat built more than one house in a week — they put up four houses in five days.
He would go on to work with Carter on many Habitat projects.
“He was an everyday, ordinary man, and when you were with him, it was just like we’re sitting here,” he said. “It’s just the way he was. He was a good, honest, solid person.”
“When we were out on a build, he was the hardest worker. Here is a former president sawing wood, mopping roofs, just like everybody else. He was the first one there and the last one to leave.”
Benson stayed in the role for two years before returning home to Michigan and the parish, but he would soon be called back to Habitat as president of Habitat of Humanity Michigan.
“I thought, I’m going back and I’m going to be semi-retired and not do anything in the church, I never got any more committees, but then I was there for about six months,” he said. “Millard Fuller, who started Habitat, called me on the phone and said we need someone in Michigan because we are getting a lot of inquiries.”
“I had to go to the bishop and the board and they approved me to do that. Then, for the next 16 years I had a parish and in addition to that I was doing Habitat.”
In those days, Benson said he’d work at the church until 3 p.m. and then drive all over the state as part of his work for Habitat.
Prison program
In 1995, Benson collaborated with 17 prisons on a Prison Build Program where inmates built exterior and interior walls for Habitat houses.
He said it started when he was approached by then-Michigan Gov. John Engler, who told him he had “50,000 men I want you to put to work.”
“For two years I never went anywhere where I was going to be in the presence of the governor because I didn’t know what to do.”
He did some research and when the governor came to him again in a meeting two years later, Benson was ready.
The head of the prison wasn’t on board, telling Benson, “Nope. No prisoner under my rule is ever going to have any power tools or anything.”
“I had the governor’s cell phone and I called him up. I said, ‘Governor, they have rejected our program.’ He says, ‘Go see him tomorrow.’ ”
Benson worked out a way to have the inmates build walls from the prisons and have the National Guard truck the walls out. He said the inmates worked hard and expressed a deep appreciation for the chance to be involved.
“I worked with hundreds of prisoners. I had 300 prisoners work for me every day for 17 years, and I never had a bad one,” he said. “They were so anxious to help people.”
He remembers visiting a prison to present photos of the completed homes to inmates and feeling the stares of two inmates doing life for murder.
“I brought my presentation to an end and they came to me and they both threw their arms around me and they started to cry,” he said. “Once I got loose, we were able to go on. I said, ‘You got to tell me what this is all about.’”
“Both of them had spent 10 years in the hole because they were going to show the prison system they were stronger than they were. They said to me, ‘This is the first time in our lives that we have ever done anything worthwhile.’ They were crying. Here are people who have killed people, been in prison 30-40 years, and for the first time…they were so grateful.”
Mortgages
Habitat for Humanity doesn’t give free houses away. Families are expected to pay the mortgage and also put sweat equity in, investing work in their home or one for another family. It can include construction work on their home or another’s, serving as a greeter at a Habitat ReStore, participating in homeowners classes and more.
“We give them a mortgage and they have to pay it back with no interest; that’s what makes the houses affordable,” Benson said. “Habitat holds the mortgages so if someone falls behind — and if you are living minimum wage and you fall a month or two on your mortgage you’re never going to get caught up, we just know that. Since we hold the mortgage, what we do is rewrite a new one, start them over from zero so they don’t lose their house.”
Benson remembers the task of creating a mortgage company to appease the Michigan banking regulator in 2007 during the housing downturn. He also had the first state support organization that supports local Habitat affiliates.
“I started the state’s organization and then I went and brought that out nationwide and now there’s state support organizations all over the country.”
Overseas
Benson has traveled to every state and 61 countries.
“It’s not the country, it’s the people,” he said of his favorite places. “It’s the people you meet, the relationships that you build in those countries. So I would say Vietnam and Armenia are my two favorites.”
He was part of the National Church Relations program, where he helped develop programs with denominations and church leaders around the globe.
“I met this archbishop from an Armenian church in Armenia and he and I are still very good friends,” he said. “I got started going to Armenia and I got real close with the Catholicos (patriarch). We restored an apartment building one year, 52 units. We did that in a week.”
Benson still keeps in touch with people from the country, like a woman who was working for Habitat with two small children. She’s since moved to the U.S., got a degree and is working in a leadership role.
“They are doing just great,” he said. “It’s good to see these things you’ve been able to do for people in addition to building all these houses all over the world.”
Benson traveled to the Philippines as part of another Jimmy Carter work project building 500 houses in a week. He said they had 11,000 volunteers from all over the world for the project.
“My first wife and I were there and, so we did that,” he said. “My goal in Michigan when I built 232 was to beat the number built in the Philippines, but I didn’t do it.”
“My first wife died and I got enough memorial money to go to the Philippines and I built five houses over there in her memory, her honor.”
Other international trips with Carter included South Africa, South Korea, Mexico and Vietnam. One of the other travels that sticks with Benson are the healing trips he led with Vietnam veterans, spouses or children of veterans.
He had them build homes in Vietnam — for every 10 people he brought they could build a house in two weeks — but it was also a chance for them to speak with each other.
“They would sit up there at the hotel and talk and that’s when the healing took place, when they would get together and share what was going on,” he said. “I’d say 50 percent were helped and 50 percent clammed up getting back there and reliving all that.”
Early inspirations
Benson stayed with Habitat for Humanity of Michigan until 2010 after finding the right replacement in Sandra Pearson, who was president and CEO until 2022.
Looking back at his time there, he said it’s still unbelievable.
“I don’t feel that I did that much. I never stretched myself. I just responded to opportunities that were there,” he said. “I never was a salesman but people would call me on the phone and I’d go out and meet with them, and next thing I knew they were building houses.”
When he thinks back to one woman who was worried she would lose her home, he still gets emotional.
“She said ‘I’m a stay-at-home mom, I have two teen boys and their father died. And I am not going to be able to afford the mortgage on the habitat house. I’m going to turn the house back to Habitat,’” he said. “I said, ‘No, you are not going to do that. We’re going to write you a new mortgage and whatever you can pay that’s what the payment will be.’ That happens all the time.”
Benson said in his life, he just felt a calling to help people, that’s all he’s ever wanted to do.
And, he’s learned about people during this experience at Habitat, the church and the world.
“What I’ve learned is that people are fundamentally good,” he said. “Some of them for a variety of reasons get delayed along the way but as life comes to an end and they get older — I was a hospice chaplain for seven years too — that goes away and they return to their faith, to their goodness and their strength.”