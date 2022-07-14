One of our urban myths is that all transplanted trees “must” be staked. There are two reasons for staking: 1) Stabilize the root ball until new roots can do it; 2) Hold the trunk upright if the trunk is not strong enough to grow straight by itself.
Landscapers nearly always stake new trees as insurance that they won’t have to come back if the tree can’t stand by itself; however, no provision is made to remove the stakes when the tree no longer needs the help. I see trees daily that have been in the same location for several years and so large they seen to be holding up the stakes. Homeowners who plant their own trees may not need to stake at all.
Logically speaking, if you keep a broken finger, arm or leg in a cast for years, when will it ever develop the strength to function normally? The purpose for staking trees is similar to casting or splinting an arm or leg that has a broken bone — to stabilize it only until it has enough rigidity to function without external support. The same principle applies to staking a tree. Remove all stakes for a while to see if it can grow without assistance from stakes, then add some only after it has proven it can’t stand by itself.
Always remove the nursery stake. It is only there to stabilize the trunk until it is planted. If you leave the nursery stake in place, the tree tries to grow away from the nursery stake. The tissue cells next to the stake are shaded by it and elongate to get more sunlight while the rest of the cells in direct sunlight are shorter. The skin or tissue on the sunny side of the tree is actually shorter than the side shaded by the nursery stake.
When you remove it, the trunk tends to fall away from the nursery stake in an arch. Compared to a tree that stands alone and is free to move, a staked tree will develop a smaller root system and produce a decreased or even a reversed trunk taper.
If the trunk is so willowy it has no strength, add two stakes opposite the direction of the prevailing winds in undisturbed ground outside the root ball. Put the ties only as high as absolutely necessary to keep the trunk straight. If you use wire as a tie, put a sleeve of poly tubing or garden hose over the wire to protect the wire from cutting into or rubbing the trunk tissue. Do not tie the supports tight. Make a loop in the wire tie large enough to allow some slop so the tree can actually move around in a breeze to develop strength.
If you don’t allow for the loose movement of the trunk in the loop, the trunk may still not have enough strength to stand by itself after several years. The principle here is not to keep the tree upright by staking, but to assist the young tree to stand by itself – I emphasize the principle to assist.
After the tree has been in the ground for about six months, loosen the ties a little more to allow more movement. There is no need for stakes after one year if the tree has been allowed to develop its own strength.