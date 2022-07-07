There is still time to plant and enjoy summer cucumbers and pickles. Plant this week (mid-July). Though it is a little late in the season, there is still time to enjoy fresh or pickling cucumbers before the frost comes in late October. The humid monsoon weather of July-September will cause the cucumber vines to grow into overdrive.
For fresh eating or slicing cucumbers, plant the old standard “Marketmore 76” or Lemon.
For pickling cucumbers, plant, “Pickling Cucumbers.”
Plant them near a fence or trellis to save space so you can see those cukes better. They like to hide. Space them about 12” apart when grown on a trellis or 36-60 inches apart when allowed to run on the ground.
When the seedlings break the soil surface, you may need to cover them with chicken wire or screen so the birds and rabbits don’t get the idea you provided them with fresh salad. They may need to be protected until the vines start climbing. Be attentive.
Regularly feed the plants with a water-soluble plant food every 7-10 days. Cucumbers grow fast and don’t demand a lot of care. Just keep the soil consistently moist with an inch of water per week. This time of year we get supplemental waterings from summer storms.
If squash bugs attack, a few drops of dish soap in a spritzer bottle of water is a direct and immediate cure.
Though I planted eight cucumbers in March to get a jump on the season, only two survived when I transplanted them into the soil in May. Oh well, that’s the way it goes sometimes. I didn’t hold a funeral, I just replanted a dozen more just in case others may not make it. I was covering my potential losses. All of the direct seeded plants are growing gang busters so I will be swamped in cukes this year. Yea!
The more you strip the vines, the more the vines will produce.
You can’t pick cucumbers too early. The bigger ones you can eat fresh or slice and pickle, or you can pick them in various sizes and make gherkins. You cannot pick cucumbers too soon. The younger or smaller you pick them the less time they have to mature seeds inside.
As a novelty, slip an empty soda pop or athletic drink bottle over a small pickling cucumber, preferably in a shaded spot covered by leaves so the sun will not overheat the bottle. When the cucumber has grown enough to fill the bottle or any size you prefer, cut the stem, fill the bottle with brine, cap and give to a friend. They’ll wonder how you got it in there.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio, TV and garden columnist in the Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in southern Arizona. Questions; john@johnchapman.com