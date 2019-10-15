October is National Depression Awareness and Education month, and according to the National Institute of Mental Health’s (NIMH) website, depression is one of the most common mental illnesses affecting people across the world.
Kelly Norris, executive director for National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeastern Arizona chapter, said “1 in 4 adults will have a mental illness or depressive episode in their life.”
“Although depression may occur only once during your life, people typically have multiple episodes,” said the Mayo Clinic website. “During these episodes, symptoms occur most of the day, nearly every day and may include: Feelings of sadness, tearfulness, emptiness or hopelessness; Angry outbursts, irritability or frustration, even over small matters; Loss of interest or pleasure in most or all normal activities, such as sex, hobbies or sports; Sleep disturbances, including insomnia or sleeping too much; Tiredness and lack of energy, so even small tasks take extra effort ...”
The most significant sign of depression is having suicidal thoughts. Norris said if someone is having suicidal thoughts then they should see a doctor for antidepressants.
Not all episodes require medical treatment. Norris said sometimes self care, or being active or even getting eight hours of sleep can help — however, if the depressive episode lasts more than two weeks than Norris says its important to seek medical help.
Like most illnesses, depression has multiple forms, such as persistent depressive disorder (also called dysthymia), postpartum depression, psychotic depression, seasonal affective disorder and bipolar disorder.
“Someone with a mental illness like depression isn’t faking being sick, they’re faking being well,” Norris said.
She warns people to keep an eye out for signs of depression as it’s the time of year for seasonal depression.
According to the NIMH website “seasonal affective disorder is characterized by the onset of depression during the winter months, when there is less natural sunlight. This depression generally lifts during spring and summer. Winter depression, typically accompanied by social withdrawal, increased sleep, and weight gain, predictably returns every year in seasonal affective disorder.”
The darker skies and the colder weather can cause a change in mood and activeness. Norris says because of the darker skies, people may become Vitamin D deficit which can cause a depressive episode. This time of year also makes people more susceptible to depression because of the holidays and people not being able to be with loved ones and families.
Norris said the two age groups that are most affected by depression are 10 to 24 year olds and the 50 and older age groups. She said more young children are being diagnosed with depression and are depressed because they have more pressures — to perform well in school and socially — and have more responsibilities so they can’t just be kids.
As for the 50 and older group life changing events like retirement and losses of family members or friends is causing depression.
NAMI offers support groups every second and fourth Thursdays for those with a mental illness as well as family members and friends of those with a mental illness. The groups meet at the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista.