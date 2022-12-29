New Year’s Eve in Sierra Vista promises to be something special when Carvin Jones, known as the “King of Strings,” headlines the Rockabilly New Year’s Eve concert at Thunder Mountain Activity Center.
Jones regularly travels throughout Arizona and the world performing, but his home base is Phoenix where he’s lived for more than 30 years since relocating from Lufkin, Texas.
He began his musical journey there, and started playing guitar at 7 years of age. Jones, who has been voted one of the best 50 blues guitarists by Guitarist Magazine, said he always took his playing seriously and wasted no time developing his talent.
His grandparents purchased his first guitar for him — a fender Stratocaster.
“I was a good kid so they tended to spoil me,” he said. “I never gave them any problems so they were like, ‘let’s take care of this guy, he’s a good kid.’ So I just started jamming.”
He credits them with giving him much-needed support at such a young age.
“It was great what they did for me and I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for them,” he said.
Like many musicians, Jones was influenced by the music he heard in his family home, and in his case it was mainly blues, so he heard a lot of Albert Collins, Stevie Ray Vaughan and, of course, B.B. King.
“I’ve been digging the blues my whole life,” he recalls. “I just loved it. My grandfather listened to B.B. King records 24/7, and that’s how I got hooked on it.”
As his talent developed Jones honed his craft playing at local events, which gave him a taste of what it would be like to play in front of fans. That built his confidence, which he said he never lacked.
“I was about 15 years old and me and my band started playing birthday parties — I didn’t freeze up,” Jones said. “If they like it, they like it. If they dont’ they don’t, regardless I’m gonna jam out.”
Looking to expand his horizons and audience he moved to Phoenix at age 21.
“I moved from a small town in Texas to Phoenix to be in a big city and play music.” he said.
Over the years Jones, now 56, has recorded 10 albums and performed all over the world with much of his success coming in Europe. He’s played with guitar legends like Eric Clapton and he’s recognized as one of the best blues guitarists around today.
“I never played for accolades or anything like that,” he said. “Either somebody likes something or they don’t. I’m gonna do my thing and I hope somebody likes it. But if they don’t, that’s cool too. Fortunately for me, obviously the public has given me a big thumbs up, so has B.B. King and Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck and everybody else. If they think that I’m fantastic then there it is right there.
“But I am very humbled that they have welcomed me with open arms because they didn’t have to do that — it’s just very humbling.”
Peach’s Pantry founder and Executive Director Sarah Pacheco said she saw Jones perform and realized right away she wanted him to play at her next event.
“I first met Carvin when he came to Sierra Vista to perform in March of this year,” she said. “My friend and I went together after seeing the concert advertised on social media and went on a whim, not knowing who he was. We had a blast! The crowd was dancing and one their feet the entire time.
“Carvin had such great energy and was interacting with the audience, so you couldn’t help but have fun. Additionally, his talent blew me away. He is an amazing guitarist in addition to being a lot of fun. We were having such a great time that I went up to him during the intermission, bought a shirt and a CD, and asked him what it would take to get him to come back down for New Year’s Eve.
“I was grateful to not be blown off right away, instead he actually sat and listened and we exchanged contact information and went from there.”
That’s how Jones often does his business because he acts as his own manager and books his own shows. He said he decided early in his career that handling his own business affairs would be best.
“I’ve seen too many guys get ripped off back in the day, and thank God it didn’t happen to me,” he said. “The powers that be don’t care about the musicians and the fans like they should. Obviously I’m doing something right, I play all over the world in front of thousands of fans.”
The concert is a benefit for Peach’s Pantry, which fights child hunger, and Pacheco said fundraising events like these are integral to its continued operations.
All proceeds from the event support Peach’s Pantry. In the 2021-22 school year, Peach’s Pantry sent home or delivered 10,905 bags of food to children in Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Hereford and Palominas through 25 partner schools or agencies.
“With the help of our community and fundraising events like this one, Peach’s Pantry can continue the mission to fight childhood hunger in our communities, one backpack at a time,” Pacheco said.
“I love Sierra Vista,” said Jones. “They’re going to see a show like they’ve never seen in their life.”