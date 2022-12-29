jones

New Year’s Eve in Sierra Vista promises to be something special when Carvin Jones, known as the “King of Strings,” headlines the Rockabilly New Year’s Eve concert at Thunder Mountain Activity Center.

Jones regularly travels throughout Arizona and the world performing, but his home base is Phoenix where he’s lived for more than 30 years since relocating from Lufkin, Texas.

