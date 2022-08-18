Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

According to the University of Illinois Extension, there are 7,500 varieties of apples grown worldwide but 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States, with only about 100 varieties of those varieties grown commercially. However, the crab apple is the only apple native to North America. Apples account for 50% of the world’s deciduous fruit tree production, causing apples to be the second most valuable fruit grown in the United States. Oranges are first.

Apple trees take three to four years to produce their first fruit from time of transplanting into the ground regardless of how old they are in the container.

John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.

Tags