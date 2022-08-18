According to the University of Illinois Extension, there are 7,500 varieties of apples grown worldwide but 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States, with only about 100 varieties of those varieties grown commercially. However, the crab apple is the only apple native to North America. Apples account for 50% of the world’s deciduous fruit tree production, causing apples to be the second most valuable fruit grown in the United States. Oranges are first.
Apple trees take three to four years to produce their first fruit from time of transplanting into the ground regardless of how old they are in the container.
The apples that Johnny Appleseed (my name sake) planted were tart “spitters,” so-called for what you would do if you bit into one. They were not the sweet fresh-eating apples you find in Fuji or Gala, but they were the ideal apples for hard cider.
With such a wide variety to choose from, there’s sure to be an apple for everybody.
The Granny Smith apple is a green sour apple named after Maria Ann Smith, who propagated the cultivar from a seed in Australia in 1868. It is the premier apple used for candied apples as the sweet and sour flavor contrast. It is also a great cooking apple.
Golden Delicious apples are very mild and sweet with very little tartness and a general pollinator for most other apples.
Ambrosia is a cultivar of apple originating in British Columbia in the early 1990s. Ambrosia apples are a great eating apple. They are crisp, sweet and juicy, the three qualities that make for a wonderful apple.
Fuji was developed in Japan in the late 1930s and named after Mount Fuji as a cross between Ralls Janet and Red Delicious. They are bi-colored, typically striped with yellow and red. Fuji apples were bred for sweetness and are quite often the sweetest apple widely available in grocery stores with very little tartness. They are sweet, crisp and juicy with a long storage life. The sweet flavor of Fuji apples makes them extremely popular. They are the most widely grown apple in California. Although Fuji apples are considered self-fruitful, they produce more apples when grown with a companion apple tree of different cultivar as a pollinator.
Kiku apples, often referred to as Red Fuji, are a chance mutation of the Fuji apple. They have many of the characteristics of the super-sweet, crisp, juicy, low tartness Fuji.
Red Delicious is the most widely grown sweet red apple in the U.S. with its tapered form and five knobs at the bottom. Most Red Delicious apples come from the state of Washington. They are mildly sweet and a great salad apple.
Gala apples were brought to the United States from New Zealand in the early 1970s and are now one of the country’s most popular apples. Crisp, juicy and very sweet, they are only slightly more tart than Fuji. Galas are a tasty fresh eating apple and can vary in color, from cream to red- and yellow-striped.
Honey Crisp was developed by the University of Minnesota. Honey Crisp apples have a honeyed, mild flavor and are crisp, juicy and sweet. This apple is good for snacking, salads, sauce-making and stores very well.
These apple varieties are just a very few of over thousands of cultivars. Only a very few are ideal for fresh-eating. Tucson has several nurseries from which to choose. You should have fresh-eating apples in three to four years. My online source for bare-root; groworganic.com/collections/fruit-nut-trees
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.