The Little Library Bookstore, located at the north end of the Sierra Vista Library, celebrated its third anniversary by donating $5,000 to the Sierra Vista Library for expansion of its neighborhood services.
Since its grand opening in 2018, the LLB has been devoted solely to raising funds to support the library. Profits have gone directly to meet a variety of library needs, including new furniture for the public sitting areas and conference rooms, an upgraded water fountain, support of the Summer Reading Program and hours of entertainment through purchases of eBooks and eAudiobooks.
Funds are raised by the sale of donated books, CDs and DVDs at the Little Bookstore at 2600 E. Tacoma St. When the library was built, that space was set aside to be a store to support the library and provide a source of low-priced books to the community.
Shoppers are invited Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with everything half price on the first Saturday of every month. The store is run by volunteers who thank the patrons from Sierra Vista and surrounding communities for all their support and good wishes these past three years.
We all thank the Sierra Vista Library for continuing to be a jewel in our community.
Submitted by Rita Spano for the Little Library Bookstore