During the early morning hours of Sept. 11, members of the Sierra Vista Police Officers’ Association (SVPOA), along with their family members, participated in the 2019 9/11 Tower Challenge. The event runs simultaneously in Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff. The 9/11 Tower Challenge honors those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and in continued honor of those who protect us from foreign and domestic threats.
Participants, mainly consisting of first responders and military personnel, climb 2,071 steps, equivalent to 110 floors; representing the World Trade Center. Photographs of the fallen heroes line the stairwell.
There were around 3,000 participants in total this year. The Tucson and Phoenix location both closed their registration early due to capacity. Proceeds from the event are donated to charities serving law enforcement, first responders, military personnel, and their families.
One of the beneficiaries is the 100 Club of Arizona. The 100 Club of Arizona has helped two Sierra Vista Police Officers, including Jordan Boltinghouse, through their H.E.R.O.S. program. Boltinghouse is a police corporal of the Sierra Vista Police Department, an SVPOA board member, and the spearhead of the SVPOA 9/11 Tower Challenge team.
This year, the SVPOA team raised $4,180 for the event. Since 2015, they have raised a total of $15,255. A portion of the team’s proceeds this year were collected through a t-shirt fundraiser organized by Erin Noga, wife of Sierra Vista Police Officer Viwat Noga. The fundraiser was made possible due to Lock Down Apparel and Design, which donated their labor. Many of the shirts were purchased by members of the police department, fire department and Wick Communications.
The SVPOA team would like to thank everyone who donated to and sponsored their team this year, including their family and friends, the Sierra Vista Police Officers’ Association, the Fraternal Order of Police Huachuca Lodge #28, the Thatcher Middle School, Faith Lutheran Church of Safford, and Lock Down Apparel and Design. The SVPOA couldn’t have done it without your love, support, and generous donations.
“Time is passing. Yet, for the United States of America, there will be no forgetting September the 11th. We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember the fire and ash, the last phone calls, the funerals of the children.” — President George W. Bush
Submitted by Jordan Boltinghouse