Making the Farmers Market More Accessible
For those of you who haven’t heard yet, the Sierra Vista Farmers Market is moving this coming Thursday, October the 17th. Don’t worry, thankfully we are not moving far, just about 200’ to the Northwest. We are still inside Veterans Memorial Park, but in a more central location. This move is great for the Farmers Market for several reasons:
More parking
First of all, our new location will free up an entire parking lot that is currently blocked off for our vendors. These parking spaces will now be available for farmers market customers. This will greatly reduce the traffic congestion and allow more parking closer to the market. One of the complaints we have heard from our customers is that parking is hard to find and if they do find a parking space it is often a great distance from the market entrance. This inconvenience will be greatly alleviated by our move.
More convenient access
Another benefit of our move is that our new location will allow us to have two market entrances. One entrance will be from the parking lot to the Northeast and the other from the parking lots to the Southeast. If you are on your lunch break or just in a bit of a hurry you’ll no longer have to worry about finding a parking place or that long walk from the far parking lot.
Bringing the vendors back together
Due to the constraints of our old market location many of our food vendors were relegated to the parking lot. This arrangement had the effect of dividing the market and the customer traffic flow as well as necessitating the weaving back and forth between vendor food trucks, vendor’s vehicles, and the ever present electrical cords strung across the parking lot. We are pleased to let you know that at our new location these inconveniences will no longer be a consideration. We’ve reorganized the market layout and brought all the vendors back together again.
Room to grow
At the start of 2019 we invited all of you to Come Grow with Us. You’ve answered and the Sierra Vista Farmers Market has grown with new vendors and customers. One of the few down sides of that growth was the traffic and congestion issues which necessitated our move. With our new location, those constraints have been removed and we have plenty of room to grow well into the future.
This week at the Market
We invite you to come on out and see how we are improving the Sierra Vista’s farmers market experience. If that long walk or hard to find parking was keeping you away we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the convenience and accessibility of our new location. You’ll still find all the great produce, food, fun, arts, and entertainment you’ve come to enjoy, it will just be arranged in a new and hopefully more accessible way.
If you are concerned about finding your favorite vendor, please see this week’s Farmers Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com . In the newsletter you’ll find a list of all our vendors with their new booth locations and a handy map for you to locate them.
A special thanks
Moving the farmers market and all our great vendors to a new location is a rather challenging task. We’d like to thank Bryan Mills of the City of Sierra Vista Parks and Leisure Services for his help in making this transition as smooth as possible. We’d also like to thank Sierra Vista Electric for their great service in helping us upgrade the electrical panels at the new location to accommodate our vendors who need special electrical service.
Hope to see you all this Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at our new and more accommodating farmers market location in Veterans Memorial Park.
Submitted by William Struse