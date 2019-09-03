The Golden Rule Dairy
Sometime about the 18th century, cattle stock from the Norman mainland were brought over to the British Channel Island of Jersey. For the next two hundred years the cattle were isolated from outside genetic influence and a peculiar breed of cattle was developed. Taking its name from the Channel Island of Jersey, the Jersey cow was born. To maintain the purity of the breed, in 1789 a law was passed which prohibited the import of any foreign cattle into the Island of Jersey. By 1866 the states of Jersey had taken a census of their Jersey cattle and found that their islands supported 12,307 head of cattle.
The law may have seemed a bit drastic to outsiders but cattlemen and women of Jersey understood they had something special in their Jersey cows. Jersey milk cows have a wider range of climate adaptability than many other breeds of milk cows which originated in temperate climates. They are also highly productive cows that regularly give up to 10 times their body weight in milk per lactation cycle. Top it all off their milk is naturally high in butter fat at 4.84% and contains nearly 4% protein which gives Jersey milk its typical yellowish tinge. These unique characteristics made the Jersey cows highly sought after in many corners of the world including right here in Cochise County. I’ll tell you about how Jersey cows came to southern Arizona in just a minute but first let me tell you little bit about the health benefits of cows milk.
Health Benefits of Milk
Most of us have probably heard that milk is a great source of calcium which is beneficial to our bones. Did you know, that just one cup of whole milk contains 28% of the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of calcium? A cup of whole milk also contains nearly a quarter of our Vitamin D needs, 25% of our RDA of Riboflavin, 18% of B12, 10% of Potassium, 22% Phosphorus, 13% of our daily Selenium needs. Whole milk is also rich in proteins and (hundreds) of fatty acids.
For some reason in many adult’s minds, drinking milk is often associated with foods that cause weight gain. Interestingly, recent studies as published in the US National Library of Medicine suggest evidence to the contrary. A 2006-2007 study (PMID: 28856083) of 145 Latino children found that consumption of whole milk actually reduced childhood obesity in the study group. Also challenging conventional wisdom was a study of 18,438 middle aged women published in 2016 (PMID: 26912496). The study found that those who regularly consumed whole milk or equivalents had – lower – incidence of obesity. It was important to note that in both studies the weight moderating effects of milk was not found in the “low fat” products but rather those with higher milk fat content.
It seems, at least tentatively, that the complex interaction of proteins, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals in whole milk provide the nutritional balance that may indeed encourage a natural weight moderating effect in our bodies. Ironic, isn’t it, that messing with milk’s natural balance of fatty acids and proteins may be causing imbalances that lead to the weight gain, the very opposite effect of what was intended? While the studies are not conclusive, they add to the growing body of evidence that suggest eating foods that are as natural and unprocessed as possible is the smart choice to promote our and our family’s health.
I should also note here that all cow milk is not equal. It is proven that milk cows raised in a natural environment where they can graze and move about in healthy manner produce milk that is richer in protein, fatty acids, vitamins and minerals than milk cows confined to a miserable existence in a milk factory.
For those of you who don’t know, at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market you can buy fresh whole milk from real Jersey milk cows owned by Jared and Joyce Strite of the Golden Rule Dairy. The Strites are committed to provide southern Arizona with naturally healthy milk and raw cream. Originally from Pennsylvania, the Strite’s dairy roots go back to their Holstein cows and the green pastures of the eastern US. After moving west the Strites chose Jersey dairy cows because of their smaller size, docile nature, adaptability to a hotter more arid desert environment, and of course their exceptionally rich milk. If you ever get a chance to drive north on highway 191 as you are coming out of Elfrida AZ, keep an eye out for Golden Rules’ tan Jersey cows grazing peacefully on the East side of the highway. I think you see, that the Strite’s “Golden Rule” applies not just to how they treat their customers but their cows as well.
