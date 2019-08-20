This week at market
Reinventing Hilltop Hydroponics
This week I’ve got a real stumper for you: What do rubber stamps, Craig’s List and Red Sails lettuce have in common?
The common denominator of all three is Tom Hanson of Hilltop Hydroponics. Nearly 10 years ago Tom and his wife Linda traveled around the country as vendors at rubber stamp shows. After years of this urban nomadic lifestyle Linda decided it was time to quit. With nothing to keep himself occupied Tom was in a bit of a quandary. Fortuitous for Tom and those of us who love beautiful fresh living greens, Tom ran across an advertisement for used hydroponic equipment on Craig’s List. Then the real fight began…
After lots of study, some trial and error, and a bit of persistence Tom found that he could grow decent looking Red Sails lettuce outside his house in hydroponic vessels. Then the deer came…
Not willing to give up Tom decided to build a greenhouse behind his house on the hill overlooking the green grasslands of Sonoita. He figured not only would this protect his crop of lettuce from the deer but the greenhouse would also extend the growing season of his lettuce. Now it may seem a little bit backwards, but in southern Arizona greens can be grown all through the winter time, so “extending the growing season” means Tom needed to cool his greenhouse lettuce in the summertime with evaporative coolers. (Most greens prefer a temperate climate or they develop a bitter taste.) Tom built his first greenhouse on the hill behind his house with 2” PVC pipe and plastic sheeting. Then the brutal southern Arizona winds came…
After several seasons of repeated greenhouse reconstruction necessitated by the ravaging winds of spring and winter, Tom nearly gave up. He really didn’t want to quit, but he was tired of picking up the pieces of his greenhouse that the winds were blowing all over southern Arizona. As a final last ditch effort he invested several thousand dollars in a metal framed prefabricated greenhouse. His investment paid off.
With plenty of room to grow, protection from the local wildlife, and the seemingly ever-present harassment of the wind, Tom took his hydroponic endeavors to a whole new level. Each season Tom’s success encourages him to try new types and variety of greens and vegetables. Today, Tom grows green and red Roman lettuce, butterhead, several kinds of kale, bok choi, arugula, watercress, basil, cucumbers, tomatoes, spinach, and other greens in his hilltop greenhouses. This beautiful and tasty produce Tom sells at the Sierra Vista Farmers Markets.
So if you’d like to try some of the most beautiful local summertime greens you’ll find in southern AZ then stop by the market this Thursday and check out Tom Hanson’s Hilltop Hydroponics booth. Tom is an affable fellow and enjoys talking about growing greens.
This Week at the Market
