Meet the photographer: Dale Armstrong

Questions and answers with Dale Armstrong, photographer and co-owner with his wife, Allyson, of Studio 917 Gallery in Douglas.
QUESTION: How long have you been a photographer?
ANSWER: As a Tucson-based photographer, I have been developing my craft for over 40 years. Originally a geologist/hydrogeologist, I used photography for business.
QUESTION: How did you evolve your photography from a business into a form of art?
ANSWER: My evolution into photography as an art form grew from my prior use of photography documenting field conditions. I’ve progressed into macro, landscape, sports, wildlife and street photography, making new observations and discovering new narratives through the lens.
QUESTION: Do you have a preference as far as composition and structure with subjects that you shoot?
ANSWER: Black and white photography is my preference because it allows an observer to better see form, texture and composition. There are times, however, when I feel color is necessary for the full impact of the image to resonate with the viewer.
QUESTION: Your documentary photography, “The Sonoran Desert is Burning,” exhibited at Studio 917 Gallery, explores what you refer to as an “extinction event,” and it is evident from your body of work that you feel that the ecosystem is in peril. What was it in particular that moved you to capture what is going on in the Sonoran Desert with your camera?
ANSWER: We are now experiencing the transition of the Sonoran Desert ecosystem into one dominated by grasses because of human activity, livestock and climate change. The rapid spread of grasses and other introduced plants have increased the risk of extraordinary wildfires and are putting additional pressures on native plants like the iconic saguaro cactus. I want to continue the conversation about invasive plants and their role in wildfires and will continue to focus on broad landscape changes, individual plants, animals and the dedicated people who are studying and working hard to save what they can.
QUESTION: Aside from Studio 917 Gallery, where else has your work been exhibited and where can it be seen?
ANSWER: Since becoming a professional photographer, my work has been seen in galleries in Colorado and Arizona. Some of my flora photography can be found in Jim Koweek’s 2016 book “Grassland Plant ID for Everyone Except Folks That Take Boring Technical Stuff Too Seriously.”