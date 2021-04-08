Do you wish to know more about your genes, your personality, dreams, or why you just can’t get your kids to clean up after themselves?
Many psychologists and laypersons have touted the mind as the final frontier, apologies William Shatner, as it would seem we have a more tangible or empirical understanding of outer space than our own consciousness. Within the columns to come, we will climb under the all-encompassing umbrella term of culture and peer behind the curtain of all that is related to human intellectual achievement and behavior.
I will note theories and studies in a functional frame to explore how and why we do or think the things we do. We will tackle myths, legends, and fads and unpack the practicality in each.
But first, my credentials and a quip for context. Born and raised in an insignificant town carved high into the Colorado Rockies, my primary pursuit was to leave. My first brawl with higher education took me from my bitty hometown to the University of Colorado, striving for a dual major in dance and studio art.
Roughly eight years ago, I traded the Colorado snow for cacti and switched from a major in the arts to a major in psychology, focusing on human motivation as an undergraduate at the University of Arizona.
Currently, I am chiseling away at a graduate degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, with which I hope to revolutionize the workforce. Beyond the intrigue of the enigma that is the human mind, I am most drawn to the notion that humans are a wealth of untapped potential.
One American psychologist, Abraham Maslow, proposed a hierarchy of human needs that motivate our behavior. The pinnacle of Maslow’s hierarchy pivots around all humans’ tendency and desire for self-actualization; this refers to one’s realization and fulfillment of their true talents and potential. As humans, we must work through each tier of the hierarchy to achieve our best selves.
In what I hope to be a slightly humorous and airy series of columns, I aim to deepen the knowledge of ourselves, others, and the rules of engagement. If we have the correct tools in our belt, we can all achieve our highest potential. With that in mind, continue to read these biweekly columns for a bite-sized, figurative snack for your brain that will re-energize your hope in humanity.
If nothing else, let my words entertain you. Accompany me in examining a little slice of life at a time, beginning with a look at what steps are required to reach Maslow’s idea of self-actualization and be on your way to becoming your best self. Please suggestions, questions, comments, or concerns to chelseathebaum@gmail.com, I will be happy to address them.