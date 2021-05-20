Self-esteem is more than that pesky voice dwelling in your mind telling you that you should have eaten fewer cookies at Christmas time as you pinch your extra tummy in the bathroom mirror. Self-esteem can affect relationships, motivation, decision-making processes and your overall well being.
Once referred to as self-regard or self-estimation, self-esteem relates to an individual's sense of personal worth or value. More precisely, your identity, sense of belonging, competency and self-confidence.
Revisiting Maslow's hierarchy of human needs from last you read, Maslow divided the concept of esteem needs into two categories: external and internal. Our external esteem refers to respect from others, including status, recognition, prestige or attention.
Conversely, our internal esteem needs include concepts such as competence, mastery, independence, self-confidence and freedom. The duality of esteem is not a new concept.
In 1890, American philosopher William James formatted a "simple" equation of self-esteem = success/pretensions. In this equation, success represents how well we are doing, while pretensions represent how we feel about ourselves. Essentially, to have positive self-esteem, you must be doing better than you feel about yourself.
Generally speaking, as we age, our self-esteem becomes more stable; meaning, there will be fewer fluctuations in levels of self-esteem based on external influence, either positive or negative. However, many factors can affect self-esteem throughout our lives, including age, genetics, illness, physical or mental abilities and even socioeconomic status.
Although we cannot change some of those components, like our genetic makeup (yet), life experiences can significantly impact self-esteem. Harkening back to psychologist Carl Rogers, an individual met with unconditional positive regard will likely have healthy self-esteem.
Unconditional positive regard refers to acceptance and support of a person no matter their actions or words. Low self-esteem often begins in childhood and follows into adulthood; disapproving parents, inadequate school environments, toxic relationships or dysfunctional workplaces can detrimentally impact one's self-esteem.
Luckily, it is within your power to shape your self-esteem at any point in your life. External validation will be fleeting and trivial in the presence of true self-acceptance and value.
Perhaps the most powerful tool that you can train yourself in is mindfulness. Become aware of your negative thoughts and challenge them by immediately replacing them with positive ones; this goes beyond Jedi mind-tricks.
Using a form of self-chatter, which is akin to whispering sweet nothings about yourself to yourself, you can replace negativity with positive affirmations. If you find yourself with a spot of anxiety over feeling inadequate, unattractive, or unintelligent, stop your current thought process and actively think about the things you have accomplished, been successful in, and areas of yourself that you like or of which you are proud.
Take the time to evaluate your past and present to identify experiences that might have prompted feelings of low self-worth. If you find that you are still engaging in experiences or with people that perpetuate low self-esteem, set boundaries for the situations or those individuals; this might even mean eliminating them from your life.
Do not dwell on negative experiences that have occurred in the past. After your traumas have been confronted and adequately treated, move on. The more we dredge up and stew in the past, the less likely we will move forward.
Moving forward and changing thought or behavior patterns can also require radical self-acceptance. Part of understanding what we value about ourselves is also understanding how it can relate to the external world.
Try to believe yourself to be equal to everyone else. This task may sound odd, but healthy self-esteem is not thinking yourself to be better than others. One of my favorite American psychologists, Howard Gardner, proposed a theory of multiple intelligences rather than a single ability measured by an intelligence quotient (I.Q.).
Nikki Sixx would agree with Gardner that it truly takes all kinds to make the world go round. You may not be better than those around you, but you are outstanding at your particular modality, and your skillset is necessary to your success and those around you.
Once you understand your skills or modalities, be realistic and appropriate about the expectations you set for yourself and your abilities. By gaslighting yourself into thinking that you should have the ability to achieve a level of success that society has proscribed, you will have set yourself up for failure.
Learning to recognize and express your needs and limitations is at first a difficult chore, but well worth it as you journey to reach your full potential. In the next column, we will discuss the pinnacle of our motivational needs journey — self-actualization.
Chelsea Schlarbaum is an armature alienist extraordinaire with a bachelor's degree in psychology with an emphasis on human motivation from the University of Arizona and is currently studying Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Grand Canyon University. She can be reached at chelseathebaum@gmail.com.