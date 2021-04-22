Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones could not have sung it better. Often, we get caught up on things that we want, overlooking our needs. You may want an Indian Chief Vintage motorcycle equipped with a sidecar, but you are unemployed. You may want that promotion and pay raise, but could be underperforming in your current job position.
When needs and wants do not align, it is necessary to take a step back and assess the disconnect. Addressing and meeting your needs first may lead to what you want in the long game.
In the mid-1900s, an American psychologist named Abraham Maslow proposed a hierarchy of human needs that motivate our behavior. The hierarchy is visually designed as a pyramid or triangle, requiring a person to assemble the proverbial building blocks of each level to reach the top.
At the pyramid’s base are the most natural and uncompromising necessities, rooted in basic biological needs. Humanity cannot survive without air, food, water, procreation, and sleep. The physiological conditions are crucial to general functioning, and any other needs become secondary.
Once the physiological requirements are stable and fulfilled, the next tier of the hierarchy ensures individual and familial safety. Safety can take on many forms depending on your social status, where you live, or even what you do for a living. For the average American, safety might look like financial or employment security, access to medical care, the justice system or public schooling.
The third layer of the hierarchy is the human need for intimacy, acceptance, and affection from others. The desire for human connection and affirmation can be one of the strongest motivators of our behavior.
The fourth level encompasses esteem needs such as achievement, mastery, autonomy, and respect. Maslow made the distinction of internal esteem for oneself and the desire for respect from others, derived from status or prestige.
The pinnacle of Maslow’s hierarchy is all human’s tendency for self-actualization; this refers to one’s realization and fulfillment of their true talents and potential.
In later years, Maslow revised the initial five-level hierarchy to include cognitive, aesthetic, and transcendence needs around the peak of self-actualization. The thirst for knowledge and understanding, the appreciation of beauty and balance, and the value of experiences that exist outside of the self combine with self-actualization to create what Maslow noted as growth needs.
Growth needs are as integral to the human condition as our physiological, safety, belonging, and esteem needs.
Although much of what Maslow proposed is theoretical rather than driven by scientific evidence, it is not difficult to see the direct relevance to human actions. Converting this hunk of knowledge into something accessible is as simple as understanding that we are motivated to take action when our needs are unmet.
If you are hungry, you will do what is necessary to eat, whether it be hunting and foraging, stealing food, or walking to the kitchen to make a BLT sandwich.
What may be more challenging to recognize is how to meet growth needs. Many of us are incredibly blessed not to be preoccupied with the availability of food, water, or shelter, as this is still not the case worldwide. However, that does not diminish or minimize the struggle of being stuck in an exhausting loop of attempting to achieve your best self.
There is no one right way to move through the hierarchy. A number of life experiences, such as loss of a job, divorce, death of a loved one, or health issues, can be a temporary setback on the path.
When overcoming these setbacks, it is vital to remember that these needs go beyond desire alone. It is not hard to gaslight yourself into thinking you are fine or that needs related to esteem, love and belonging, or growth matter less.
Go through this hierarchy often, particularly when you feel low or out of control, and take inventory. Write down or make a mental list of which areas of your life might be lacking.
Over the following few columns, we will look more closely at growth needs and coping with the growing pains that accompany them, beginning with meeting love and belonging needs sustainably and the importance of community.
Please send suggestions, questions, comments, or concerns to chelseathebaum@gmail.com; it would be my pleasure to address them.