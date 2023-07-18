As 14-year-old Isabelle Acosta and her mother, Michelle, train at Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength for the USPA Southwest Summer Slam in Tucson, they are strengthening their bodies and their bond at the same time — something that has rubbed off on other moms at the gym.
“It was really encouraging for the other moms who would say, ‘I can bring my daughters tonight.’ I think she (Isabelle) didn’t like it at first, and she felt like Mom was making her, and now there are a lot of days that I don’t want to go, but I see that she’s ready,” Michelle said. “So it’s a way of holding me accountable also.”
With two athletes for older brothers — Anthony and Franky Brito played football and wrestled at Sahuarita High School — finding time to work out with Mom wasn’t always the easiest for Isabelle.
“My brothers were always in sports. They’re in football and wrestling. So all three, both my brothers and my mom, would always go to the gym, and they would work out together. We have some gym equipment in our garage, so sometimes I would just go in there and play around with it and stuff,” Isabelle said.
About a year and a half ago, Michelle asked Isabelle to start coming with her to train at Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength.
“She was like, ‘I don’t want to go work out with a bunch of old ladies.’ So we kind of make fun of her because of that because I think she was one of the youngest that first started, and then as months passed, some of the other girls start bringing in their kids,” Michelle said.
“Yeah, she asked me if I would want to go and try it out, and I didn’t want to at first because I feel like I would have been awkward with all the other people there,” Isabelle added. “But I went to try it out, and I feel like it just makes me feel good knowing that I do something other than just like sit around and do nothing. And now I enjoy it.”
The special mother-daughter relationship is on full display for Chrystal Garcia, a certified USPA powerlifting coach and Sahuarita Powerlifting and Strength owner, who trains the Acostas.
“It’s fun. It’s unique because they think they’re very different, but they’re very much the same people,” Garcia said. “I have fun with it because the mom is setting an example for the daughter, to get the daughter active and keep her moving, and my whole thing about all this fitness thing is finding a way of doing this as a lifestyle.”
Being a USPA official means that people like to come to Garcia when training for powerlifting competitions. She trains mothers and daughters together for mock competitions at her gym, but until now, she’s never coached a mother-daughter duo to prepare for an actual event.
“This is the first time that I have a daughter training for a competition, so that’s why it’s a big deal, and I’m super excited for that,” she said.
Michelle and Isabelle have trained for the upcoming competition since March. Beyond the physical benefits, the training has brought Michelle and Isabelle even closer.
“It’s definitely made us grow. It’s something that we both enjoy and we have in common, “ Michelle said. “Even for the competition, we bought matching outfits.”
The mother-daughter relationship is growing outside of the gym too.
“She does my hair. She does my nails,” Michelle said. “I love that we’re growing in that way, and then I’m able to count on her even on bad days when I feel like I should have this conversation with maybe my sister or my husband; I know that I could call her, and count on her and I believe it’s vice versa.”
“I think it’s a good relationship because I look at some other kids and the relationship that they have with their parents, and it’s not the closest, and it’s not the greatest,” Isabelle added. “I’m just grateful that she is the way she is and that I can talk to her about certain things, and that I’m as close with her as I am right now, and that I could just depend on her for certain things.”
As for goals for the upcoming competition, Michelle wants to lift more than she did in her first competition at Tucson Strength in October, and Isabelle is excited to see what she can accomplish in her first powerlifting competition.
More than anything, the experience of competing with her daughter is the actual reward for Michelle, just like the training that has led up to the competition.
“What we’re getting is both physical and emotional growth, bonding, and we’re able to laugh at each other and with each other while growing as well physically,” Michelle said.
Beyond the physical strengthening, the powerlifting experience has made Isabelle’s relationship with her mom stronger as a whole.
“I think (it’s) growing our relationship with something we both have in common and just getting to be with her more and having that opportunity to have a good relationship with my mom,” she said.
