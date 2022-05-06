Sierra Vista resident and youth softball coach Jaclyn Serna has three children who excel in sports.
Her eldest son, Luke, a senior at Buena High, is a standout athlete in baseball, football and soccer.
Her youngest daughter, 9-year-old Hailey, is a dominating pitcher in Little League softball. Her middle daughter, 13-year-old Katie, is a top-notch talent on the Buena softball team.
On this Mother's Day, Serna knows she is blessed. She has balanced coaching and life demands along with being a mother and everything that entails. She thanks her parents for providing a strong value system that she's passed on to her children.
Such as: The family’s success in sports is eye-catching, but it’s academics that matter most.
“The rule in my household is if you don’t have the grades you don’t play — academics comes first," Serna said. "I encourage them to put school first and if they want to play they would have to work hard in the classroom. So grades have always been a priority in our home."
It can be challenging to be a coach and parent, and reigning in your emotions on the sidelines while your kids perform on the field did not come easily for Serna.
“I’ve learned to let them play and think for themselves,” she said. “In my younger years I would yell at them and try to get them to perform better, but I realized that’s really not effective. What’s effective is letting them perform what you’ve already taught them.”
There have been some great moments for the family in sports, with no-hitters, state championships and scholarship offers, but Serna maintains that the family relationship runs deeper than sports.
“At the end of the day sports is not what defines my relationship with my kids," she said. "I want them to excel in it and for it to be a passion, but it shouldn’t define who we are as a family. It’s not easy playing a sport and you don’t always have a good day. I’ve learned to just be there for them good and bad.”
Serna’s been coaching for 12 years, and her athletes have done well under her tutelage, many of them playing in college. She said they often call her for support and advice — something she appreciates. But in the end, she said she learns more from them than they do from her.
“I am completely blessed to be a part of their world," she said. "It’s an honor to coach kids, and they actually teach me more than I could ever teach them. It really is my sunshine and that’s what I look forward to at the end of the day.”
Looking back on her own childhood, Serna reflects on how her parents helped her become a good mother.
“My parents gave us all the tools to succeed and were supportive of what we wanted to do," she said. "I started out in dance and didn’t like it. I said I don’t want to dance I want to be on the ballfield.”
Serna shared some thoughts about being a mother and the importance of honoring mothers for all that they do for their kids.
“I love being a mother — it’s the most honorable title I have yet to hold. I feel completely blessed by my kids and they make me a better person. Mothers are so precious and until you’re in that role you don’t know how hard your own mom worked. I’m grateful for my own mom who sacrificed and showed us nothing but love and support and made me what I am today. She showed me what was important and how to be a good mom."