The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering its free Family-to-Family course.
This eight-week session is organized as a series of classes that start April 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday through May 25.
Family-to-Family is a free mental health education program for families, partners and friends of persons living with mental health conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, schizophrenia, anxiety or other mental illnesses.
The class covers the following topics:
In-depth overview of the most common mental health illnesses;
Coping skills, handling crisis and relapse;
Listening and communication, problem solving, limit setting, providing support with compassion;
Understanding the actual experience of those living with a mental health diagnosis;
Strategies for taking care of yourself while supporting your loved one’s recovery;
Basic information about medications and side effects;
Community resources, advocacy and more.
The classes are held at the NAMI Resource Center, 4032 La Linda Way, Sierra Vista. Those interested in attending must RSVP, with the registration deadline set for Monday. To register call 520-459-3228 or go to namiseazinfo@gmail.com.
