The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering its free Family-to-Family course.

This eight-week session is organized as a series of classes that start April 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday through May 25.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?