Art can take shape in many forms and can be an inspiration from any environment.
Karl Hallsten recently was recognized for his ceramic mural of the San Pedro Riparian Area, now on display at the city library. The impressionist piece, known as "Reflections of the San Pedro," artistically embodies the idea of the San Pedro River.
“I applaud the city for venturing into some more public art,” Hallsten said. “This was just my contribution. I happened to be in, if you will, in the right place at the right time.”
Hallsten said the birds in the ceramic portrait are out of scale relative to the rest of the picture, providing the opportunity for anyone to identify and recognize the different types of birds.
“I wanted to empathize the migratory trail,” he said.
He explained that the San Pedro River is essential to wildlife as a refuge and described it as being a place to find an abundance of greenery in Cochise County. The variety of colors of the ceramic framing were intentional to match the theme of the southwestern U.S.
“I think it’s the prettiest part of Sierra Vista,” he said. “The birds and animals, it’s such an important thing, not only for this area.”
Hallsten said the city's Arts and Humanities Commission previously arranged to create a ceramic mural on the barricade between Culver’s and the Wash Works Auto Spa & Detail on State Route 92 to reflect the city and the San Pedro. However, the city discovered it didn’t own the wall. It was owned by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Afterward, the plan was to place the ceramic mural pieces in other parts of the city. There currently is a ceramic piece outside the city's library.
The commission coordinated with the city to allow for Hallsten's mural piece to be placed at the public library.
Throughout his youth, Hallsten taught arts at community centers and summer camps. Hallsten credited his artistic inspiration from being a master gardener. He has lived in Sierra Vista since 2006 and has been a prominent member of the Art Studio and Cochise College since moving into town. He is a member of the Huachuca Art Association with his own art exhibits and items for sale.
Jodi Gaston is a volunteer at the ceramic studio and a former member of the Arts and Humanities Commission. She said the ceramic pieces are community-based. During her time on the commission, she and other members agreed they wanted to see the mural pieces placed around the city after they couldn't have them placed on the barricade next to Culver's.
"They're beautiful and the community needs it," she said.
She said the commission spent time searching for places that would house the other ceramic pieces, but the interference of COVID had delayed their efforts for the past couple of years.
“Karl’s was the biggest piece so we’re happy that it found a home,” she said.