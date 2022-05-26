Aha, tender juicy ears of sweet corn on the cob are one of the joys of summer.
Sweet corn is different than dent corn also known as field corn. Dent corn is harvested in a mature stage and gets its name from the pronounced dent in the top of the kernel whereas sweet corn is harvested in an immature milky stage.
Dent corn is used for animal feed and mildly sweet corn syrup. After additional refining, we also get very sweet high fructose corn syrup. Cornmeal and corn tortillas also come from dent corn. We will be talking about growing sweet corn.
According to Mississippi State University, “There are three types of genes and sweet corn. It is the genes that cause corn to form sugar instead of starch in the kernels. The first sweet corns discovered are called normal, or sugary-1 types. These varieties are designated (su-1) in catalogs. Their kernels have starch and sugar in them. The second type of sweet corn is called sugary enhanced (se) corn. They have more sugar than (su-1) types, but do have starch in the kernels. The third type discovered has no starch in the kernels, only sugar. They are called supersweet, or shrunken 2 (sh-2) corns since the seeds shrivel when dry. These are the sweetest corns.”
Sweet corn takes more water and fertilizer than any other vegetable we grow in the home garden. It’s popularity is second only to tomatoes. Timing is everything when growing sweet corn.
According to the University of Arizona, planting guide for Cochise County says we should plant sweet corn May 25-July 1.
In order for sweet corn to pollinate, we have to plant in groups of four-five seeds 4 inches apart called hills, or in four row blocks 24 inches apart; seeds planted 4 inches apart and after germination are thinned to 12 inches between plants. Whether in row-blocks or hills, before planting, work into the soil ammonium phosphate 16-20-0 and water it once; when the soil is just moist, plant about 1 inch deep.
Water daily, if by drip irrigation, every other day if by row furrow method.
After germination, if growing in the four row-blocks, thin the plants to 1 foot apart — tight plants won’t pollinate properly. If growing in hills do not thin, the surviving plants will pollinate just fine.
At the five leaf stage, side dress rows or hills with nitrogen, either ammonium sulfate 21-0-0, or if an organic grower, blood meal. Continue to fertilize weekly until the tassel stage. After the tassel stage, stop fertilizing.
Corn ear worms can attack at any time. If they get into the growing center, control with Sevin, or if an organic gardener, Bacillus thuringiensis Bt. As the silks begin to show, spray with Sevin or several drops of mineral oil into the silks to suffocate the larva.
As the silks begin to dry and brown, open the end of the ear and press a finger nail into a corn kernel; when the milky liquid comes out of the kernel, the ear is ready for picking.
You get about two ears per stock with sweet corn. Eating it raw right off the cob demonstrates why it is called sweet corn. Putting a freshly-picked ear of sweet corn right into the microwave oven husk and all for three minutes, and it is steamed, ready to butter up and eat.
For frozen storage, the sooner the ears are shucked, blanched, and freezer bagged, the more tender the thawed corn will be when you enjoy it later.
Personally, I plant “Peaches and Cream” a bicolor super-sweet sh-2. There are many other delicious choices also.