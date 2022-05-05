According to the Center of Science in the Public Interest, sweet potatoes were ranked No. 1 in nutrition of all vegetables.
Nutritionists at CSPI suggest that the single most important dietary change for most people, including children, would be to replace fatty foods with foods rich in complex carbohydrates, such as sweet potatoes. They are rich in Vitamin A, C, E, beta carotene and other minerals. Beta carotene promotes healthy skin, hair and eyesight.
Sweet potatoes have many times more beta carotene than carrots, the mineral for which carrots claim to be king. Sweet potatoes are native to Central and South America and grow best in hot weather. Sweet potatoes won't grow in cold soil, so there's no point in planting them until the soil has warmed up to at least 70 degrees. During April and May is the ideal time to plant them.
There are about 50 eyes on a medium sweet potato, and each one may produce a sprout, so it is possible to grow several bushels of sweet potatoes with sprouts taken from just two or three sweet potatoes.
Since sweet potatoes are grown from transplants or vine cuttings called slips and not from seeds, start growing slips by simply selecting a few sweet potatoes from your local grocery store. Pre-sprout the sweet potatoes by placing them on top of the water heater beforehand to hasten the growing process.
Plant your slips 12 to 18 inches apart, and cover so that only about a half-inch of the stem is above the soil. It's all right if a few sprouts show through the soil. Covering the sprouts with clear plastic sheets will hasten the growing.
Another way to grow slips is to stick toothpicks into the mid-sections of small, healthy sweet potatoes, then submerge them halfway in a jar of water and place in a sunny location. Slips are ready to pull in about six weeks. The vines are about 6-8 inches long. The sprouts (slips) are planted directly in the garden from the sprout bed.
Instead of allowing the vines to run all over your garden, you can grow the sweet potatoes in a car tire tower. Put an old low-profile car tire over the newly planted slips. As the vines get longer, add more mulch or straw over the vines until the tire is full. As the vines grow continue to grow, add another car tire and then another up to about four or five tires high.
Fertilize three to four weeks after planting, and then fertilize every two to four weeks. Fertilizers high in nitrogen will result in a leafy, green plant at the expense of root development. Good fertilizers for sweet potatoes contain low levels of nitrogen — the first number in the fertilizer ratio — and high levels of phosphorus like 5-10-10, or 6-24-24, or 8-24-24, the second number in the ratio. Irrigate only enough to keep adequate moisture. Overwatering will rot the sweet potatoes.
There is no perfect time for harvests. The majority of the varieties can be harvested after 4 1/2 months in the field or about 100 to 120 days after planting. Dig when leaves turn yellow. Do not water during the last three to four weeks before harvest to protect the developing roots.
Proper curing could be a problem in the cool fall season. Ideally, the sweet potatoes should be allowed to dry on the ground for two to three hours, then placed in a warm room for curing (85°F and 85% humidity, if possible) for 10 to 14 days and then stored in a cool (55°F) location.
Their sweetness, which increases once they are picked and stored, is wonderful.
