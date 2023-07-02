In the morning shade at Tumacacori National Historical Park, the front garden offers a welcome enticement to visitors eager to explore the venerable church and expansive grounds in Santa Cruz County. Also catching the eye inside the park are a variety of plants tall and small putting on a colorful show this time of year, providing even more delights inside the courtyard garden.
Following the Jesuit priests from Europe, who first arrived in this area in the 1700s, the Franciscan missionaries started gardens here that included herbs, medicinal plants, grapes and canna lilies, says Park Ranger Theresa Ferraro. After the National Park Service took over the land in 1908, it resurrected the mission garden in 1916 to better protect the plants.
In 1930, the Civilian Conservation Corps built structures to recreate the garden, which included a fig plant, a direct descendant from the Amado area. Mission grapes were also grown and eaten, as well as used to make brandy with angelica, cloves and cinnamon. Lemons also provided added flavor to the menu, as did spearmint, chard and more.
A representation now in the large and lovely courtyard garden includes rosemary, figs, grapes, pomegranates and culinary herbs including chives and anise, as well as onions and digestives, Ferraro points out. A new addition this year: Hopi Blue Corn, grown by native O'odham people.
A new program launched this spring at the park features plants and their uses. Visitors can learn about the medicinal uses of spearmint tea, lemon balm and lavender, which can be used to calm the jitters and settle one's nervous system. Oregano and thyme were found to be antivirals, and those bright, red-hot little Chiltepines also offered medicinal use and as a food. Bay leaves and marjoram were used as medicines and shared with the O'odham people, Ferraro notes.
Rose petals were used to make tea, as were hollyhocks which were found to be soothing to the digestive system. Native bees and butterflies also offered benefits to the mission community. Vitex, also known as “monk's pepper,” can be used as a pepper substitute and a hormone balancer.
Pointing out how the desert here does provide for its people, Ferraro says that Thorncrest agave, Queen Victoria's agave and Parry's agave provide materials for O'Odham basket makers.
In the orchard
In addition to the two gardens, the orchard at the park is home to a variety of trees that were grown here back in the mission era, Ferraro says.
Her colleague, Tony Palmer, a biological science technician, explains that the historical Tumacacori orchard covered about 4.5 acres. Plans to reestablish the orchard came about in 2002, and in 2007 the park received 77 trees from the University of Arizona, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Tucson-based Native Seeds/SEARCH.
Today there's about an acre of land that's home to a variety of quince, plums, apples, pomegranates, figs, peaches and pears.
Quince does the best, Palmer points out, adding that lots of flowers bloomed. However, fruit production this year looks scant.
Unfortunately, many of the fruits dropped off. "The reason is unclear as to why the trees suspended production," he says.
As a result, the focus this summer is on plant health in the orchard.
"We fertilize the trees and keep them watered, and prune the water sprouts, and try to get a good crop of fruit next year," he explained. "Weed control around the trees is also high on the to-do list."
