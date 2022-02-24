The best time to plant fruit trees was five years ago, the second best time to plant fruit trees is now.
Recently, I visited the Tractor Supply Co. store in Sierra Vista (this is not a commercial), and I noticed they have Dave Wilson Nursery fruit trees for sale. I love Dave Wilson nursery stock because they are healthy fruit trees and especially because I love their online coaching: https://www.davewilson.com/home-garden/backyard-orchard-culture/ .
They have a lot of details for growing backyard fruit trees which I cannot possibly include in this short column.
Mesquite Growers Nursery in Tucson also stocks DWN fruit trees, but right now Tractor Supply will save you a trip to Tucson. Other big-box stores and home-and-ranch centers may also have fruit trees available.
Backyard orchard culture Because most homeowners have limited space available, the length of the fruit season is maximized by planting several fruit varieties with different ripening times in the same hole about 2 feet apart in a square configuration.
High-density planting offers the additional advantage of restricting a tree’s vigor. A tree won’t grow as large when there are competing trees close by.
Four trees planted in the same hole instead of one means 10 to 12 weeks of fruit instead of only two or three.
For example: If you plant a July ripening peach with August, September and October ripening varieties, you can enjoy peaches for 10-12 weeks instead of only two or three.
The method of high density-planting works for other fruit trees as well; apricots, apples, pears, plums, cherries, etc. Planting more varieties can also mean better cross-pollination of pears, apples, plums and cherries, which means more consistent production.
Though I used four trees in the same hole, as an example, even two or three different varieties in the same hole work well also.
Pedestrian orchard
We prune fruit trees three times a year, in February, June and September to 6-7 feet tall to keep the trees small. That way in July, you will have maybe 50 peaches on the first tree, in August 50 peaches, etc., instead one huge tree that swamps you with peaches, and you are peached out and hope you never see another peach. Just a few for several months apart, instead of all at once.
Before planting your fruit trees, look up and around to make sure you plant in an area that has eight to 10 hours of sunlight per day, not in the shade of other trees. Plant the trees so the top of the root ball and the surrounding soil is about the same height.
Do not buy just one fruit tree of anything, buy at least two different varieties. Many fruit trees need two different varieties to cross-pollinate to produce fruit. Even those fruit trees that say “self-fruitful” will produce “more” when they can cross-pollinate. Remember that if you didn’t plant in prior years, you now have another chance. Plant fruit trees now