The most sweltering part of summer is the time to reach for the coolest of cool produce — the cucumber, of course.

Long prized for their thirst-quenching, sweat-stanching properties, cucumbers are a hot-weather balm all over the world, making their way into chilled soups, fresh salads and juicy sauces, or simply eaten out of hand, under the shade of an awning or tree.

