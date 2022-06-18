SIERRA VISTA — There are fathers and there are dads, stepdads and father figures.
And then there’s Sean Einsel, who has remarkably leapfrogged 10 times over whatever the picture of a super dad is supposed to look like.
When it comes to what it means to be a father, a dad, a male parent or a father figure rolled into one dynamic entity, Sean Ensel is in a league of his own.
A single father raising an autistic son on his own for years, Einsel — who works for Prestige Remodeling & Restoration — was married last September and is now fathering his wife’s autistic son and 2-year-old daughter.
And without a roadmap or a guidebook on how to raise autistic children without going off the deep end, he’s making it look as easy as playing hopscotch.
As far as Einsel is concerned, there couldn’t be a happier father celebrating Father’s Day on the planet than him.
“Man, I’m having a blast,” said the 51-year-old painter and drywaller. “They complete me in every way possible. It’s what keeps me going.”
So does his wife, Melissa, who was a caregiver for Einsel’s son, Brenden — now 13 and an eighth-grader at Joyce Clark Middle School — in 2018 while her marriage was coming to an end. As parents, she and Einsel had a lot in common — her 9-year-old son, Chaz, also is autistic. Slowly, a relationship developed, then it bloomed until marriage seemed like the only practical way to move forward.
“It was a pretty smooth transition for Brenden when we married since he already knew Melissa real well,” said Einsel. “It was a little harder for Chaz, who is still non-verbal and extremely shy, as well as the baby (Eliana), but you work at it because it’s your life, and you want to make it work.”
Einsel received full custody of his son when Brenden was 2 and they were living in Nebraska.
“It changed my life in every possible way you can imagine,” he said. “I took a ton of classes (about parenting), learned everything I could about children with autism while working and made sure I was present in Brenden’s life every moment I could. Even though he was non-verbal at the time, I wanted him to know I was there, and I was always going to be there because I’m was his father.”
He became a constant presence in his son’s life, and soon the boy was talking, functioning at a higher level and just being a kid. He now uses a tablet with a screen that looked like it had complex, architectural blueprints of a skyscraper he understood better than this reporter knows how to answer a call on his new, red flip phone.
“It’s all about how you interact, how you get down to a child’s level and listen and play,” Einsel said. “If you make things fun, then you’ll have fun with whatever is going on in your life. Nothing about this is easy, believe me. Is it work? Sure, but it’s fun work. What family do you know where anything comes easy?”
Einsel’s unwavering, day-to-day involvement with Brenden and Chaz underscores a recent study highlighting the importance of fathers in the care of children with autism. Research over the last 30 years has found that positive father engagement like Einsel’s — alongside the input of mothers — leads to a range of educational and psychological benefits for children.
In a 2020 edition of the Journal of Intellectual and Developmental Disability, researchers discovered fathers valued the individual personal qualities of their children with autism and the often strong emotional bond they experienced with them, as well as their nurturing role.
According to new research — one of the largest studies to have been undertaken with fathers with autism is by Leeds Beckett University in Leeds, England — many fathers like Einsel played a significant role in their children’s education and learning, with nearly 40% having helped with homework and more than half attending a number of school meetings.
The study also found that half of the fathers were mainly, or equally, responsible for their children’s daily care routines, including morning and bedtime routines as well as managing sleeping problems, while three-quarters of men played or spent leisure time with their children every day or several times a week.
“I want them to have a happy, normal life like every parent wants for their kids,” Einsel explained. “There are worries with raising children with autism, but every family has their own set of worries and challenges. Your role as a father is to try to help and be there as much as possible. Isn’t that what parenting is all about?”
Einsel raises the boys like any other children; they play a lot, roughhouse now and then and ride on Einsel’s motorcycle as often as they can.
“There’s no special treatment because they have special needs,” he said. “When they do something they shouldn’t, they face consequences like any kid who messes up. And when they do something really great, they’re rewarded. It’s pretty simple.”
Einsel’s employer, Heather Davis of Prestige Remodeling, has known him for five years and is still bowled over by Einsel as a person and especially as a father.
“While I am amazed by literally all the fathers I have known in my life, Sean has never once complained or done ‘woe is me’ (because he has autistic children). He loves his son more than anything, and that kid has been his whole world since I have known him. Being a father is one thing, being a single father is another thing, but to stand up and be a father to a child with autism takes things to a whole other level.
“He didn’t just add a wonderful wife to his life; he welcomed her children into his heart without question, one of whom has autism. Sean puts his family first and does whatever it takes to take care of them.”
Einsel is the rarest of breeds when it comes to understanding the importance of what fatherhood is all about, how it works when his children are having an absolute rotten day and he has hit the near-exhaustion level after eight hours of hanging drywall.
Yet without hesitation, he’ll begin playing with them the second he walks in the door, and then re-reading for the one-hundredth time the same annoying children’s book without complaint to his 2-year-old because he knows how to nurture what’s best in his children — and more than anything — wants his children to feel loved and accepted for who they are.
Because in Sean Einsel’s compassionate world, it’s all they need.