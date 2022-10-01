The 50th annual Art in the Park Saturday showcased work from some of the finest artists in Cochise County and beyond. Besides a multitude of vendors and craftspeople, food trucks made their presence known. The event, hosted by the Huachuca Arts Association and sponsored by the city of Sierra Vista, continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. There is no admission charge.

More photos, Page 4

