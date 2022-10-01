Sierra Vistan Rhett Bailey shares a laugh with Re-Purposed co-owner Renee Culberson Oppenheim as he makes a purchase Saturday at Art in the Park. The Re-Purposed business is owned by Buena High School graduates Oppenheim and Jill Jenia Sciarappo.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Amy Martinez chooses a wind spinner from the Dankworth Metal Art booth yesterday in Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
James Mustard, from Hereford, sketches in his booth while his ceramic paint artwork is displayed Saturday at Art in the Park.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Artist Sonia Kohli talks to customers about the ceramic platterware she sells in her booth during the 50th anniversary of Art in the Park.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Fine Metal Creations’ Martin Ibarra places his sculptures as he prepares for this year’s Art in the Park Saturday in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Tucsonan Eric Greenstone customizes an ornament he created for a customer in his Greenstone Collection Pottery and Crafts booth.
The 50th annual Art in the Park Saturday showcased work from some of the finest artists in Cochise County and beyond. Besides a multitude of vendors and craftspeople, food trucks made their presence known. The event, hosted by the Huachuca Arts Association and sponsored by the city of Sierra Vista, continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. There is no admission charge.
