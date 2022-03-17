Many desserts taste so much better with pecans, especially when they are harvested from your own trees.
Pecan trees can reach higher than 100 feet, 60-plus feet wide, live for more than 40 years and make a wonderful airy shade tree that also gives wonderful nuts. Now, that is a great win-win.
A Western Schley tree produces a large oblong nut, is a heavy bearer and is the most commercial variety planted. Though it is pollination type I and is self fruitful, it will produce more nuts if it is planted with a pollination type II such as a Wichita or Burkett. A Burkett is an almost round pecan with great flavor.
When planting, fill the hole half full of water and add soil. This forces all air out of the hole and insures good soil/root contact. Air pockets around roots can result in tree death. The soil will settle after 24 hours. Add more soil and water a second time. Remember to plant trees at the same depth as they were grown in the nursery but do not add any amendments or fertilizers.
Nitrogen (N) and zinc (Zn) are the two fertilizer elements needed annually by pecan trees in Arizona.
Nitrogen should be applied to the soil in the spring just before blossom break. Nitrogen is the first number of the three on the fertilizer bag or container and represents the percent of nitrogen contained therein. Common sources of nitrogen are ammonium sulfate (21-0-0), ammonium phosphate (16-20- 0) and urea (46-0-0).
Zinc can be a common deficiency in pecans, especially when the soil pH is above 7.0. A zinc deficiency may express itself in leaves that may have brown patches, leaf loss and “rosetting,” or short shoot growth. Rosetting is caused when shoots do not elongate and leaves are bunched at the tip of the shoot, analogous to rose petals. Foliar applications of zinc sulfate (36%) may be used on smaller trees but unrealistic on the large mature tree, in which case soil application is the only option.
To determine the amount of nitrogen fertilizer to apply to a tree, measure the trunk diameter two to three feet above the ground or below the lowest limb if below two feet. For each inch of trunk diameter apply one-third pound of nitrogen to the soil. For each inch of trunk diameter apply one pound of zinc sulfate. Therefore, a tree with a trunk diameter of 4 inches would require 1.3 pounds of nitrogen, which is equivalent to 6.2 pounds of ammonium sulfate or 8.1 pounds of ammonium phosphate or 2.8 pounds of urea. Four pounds of zinc sulfate should also be applied.
An economic treatment for zinc deficient trees is the application of 36% zinc sulfate (ZnSO4). Foliar uptake is improved by adding ammonium sulfate (NH4 SO4) (21-0-0) or liquid nitrogen like urea. To prepare a spray add two heaping tablespoons each of zinc sulfate and ammonium sulfate per gallon of water, dissolve and strain into a sprayer.
Pecan trees need an ample supply of soil water for good growth and nut production. Newly planted trees should be watered about once a week during the hottest part of the summer months. When watering mature pecan trees make sure enough water is applied to soak the soil 4 feet deep in an area that is at least 3 feet wider than the drip line.
Tree training: Allow tree branches to grow without pruning for the first couple of years. The main branches, known as scaffold limbs, will grow and define the tree’s shape. Leaving branches on the lower portions of the trunk will produce a “trashy trunk.” A trashy trunk tree will produce a larger tree faster than a “limbed up” tree. Begin removing these limbs the winter after the third-year after planting
For more details: cals.arizona.edu/pubs/garden/az1400.pdf