FOLDING CHAIR SYMBOLIC

A photo provided by Kaylen Sanders shows his tattoo of a folding chair. Sanders describes a sense of relief upon watching videos of the brawl this month in Alabama, given that guns weren’t involved and no one was killed. He said he was so moved by the display of solidarity that he decided to commemorate the date with a tattoo.

 KAYLEN SANDERS

Within hours of a fight breaking out on an Alabama riverfront this month, images and video clips from the brawl began to ricochet online. Then came the memes. After that, it wasn’t long until the merchandise started to appear.

On Aug. 5, a group of white boaters attacked Dameion Pickett, a Black riverboat captain, after he instructed them to dock their pontoon elsewhere as the space was reserved for a larger vessel. A group of mostly Black bystanders rushed to his defense. In the aftermath of the brawl, a white folding chair — an unlikely weapon that one man was seen wielding over his head during the encounter — has emerged as a joking-but-not-really symbol of resistance against perceived racial aggression.

