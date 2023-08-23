camp naco

The staging area at Camp Naco.

 James Mustard

It has been a hot, grueling morning in the field. The day is winding down and I have some time to throw atlatl darts (spear thrower). I see a few pop-up clouds over San Jose Peak, and the hope of afternoon rains, maybe soon to come. I am surrounded by adobe buildings, which are being restored. Drivers slow down to watch me, throwing darts into the staging area of Camp Naco.

As I am throwing these darts into the middle of the field, I wonder why I chose to do archaeology here, on the southern border.

