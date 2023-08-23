It has been a hot, grueling morning in the field. The day is winding down and I have some time to throw atlatl darts (spear thrower). I see a few pop-up clouds over San Jose Peak, and the hope of afternoon rains, maybe soon to come. I am surrounded by adobe buildings, which are being restored. Drivers slow down to watch me, throwing darts into the staging area of Camp Naco.
As I am throwing these darts into the middle of the field, I wonder why I chose to do archaeology here, on the southern border.
For anyone who becomes an archaeologist, they can pretty much choose where they want to work. Many archaeologists travel the world, working on sites that are made of stone, not adobe. As for myself, I once thought about doing archaeology in New Zealand, or Tahiti, even Easter Island. Places like that are popular and do have their appeal.
I also thought archaeology was about adventure, traveling to exotic locations, basically living the life of Indiana Jones. Over time, I realized it was about something more important, and that is telling people’s stories, no matter where I’d work. Notably, stories that do not get told often enough. Stories that are overlooked. A lot of those stories occurred in the San Pedro Valley.
A few days later, as I am crossing the Hereford Road bridge, I see that somewhere, some rain did fall. The river is much more active than it was, as muddy runoff from a recent storm shows. The San Pedro has been a focal point of my archaeological and historical studies.
Often enough, I am walking along the river and my imagination becomes immersed in past cultures. My thoughts run wild with farming, hunting, soldiering, etc.
Major supplies of food were grown by the native Sobaipuri people, using irrigation. They were not only farmers, but formidable warriors. The Sobaipuri were generous and traded their abundance. When the time came, they fought hard for what was their birthright and way of life.
Centuries later, more places were colonized by Europeans. Apaches intensified their raids.
Some Sobaipuri were forced to leave the valley by Spanish authorities. The ones that left resettled in Tucson. The ones that remained saw their way of life had been altered forever.
Eventually, Mexico separated from Spain. The Mexican land grants auctioned the Sobaipuri land to a few families, including the Elias family, whose ranches encompassed the San Pedro Valley. The Eliases took part in many events that shaped the history of southern Arizona and the Mexican borderlands.
As Americans came into the picture, Sonoran vaqueros gave way to the Arizona cowboys.
Places like Fort Huachuca and Camp Naco were established for protection. By the 1900s, much had changed along the banks of the river, on both sides of the border. Soldiers were present as revolution was taking hold in Mexico.
While working at Camp Naco, I found a peculiar artifact as I was monitoring the site and putting together data. At first glance, it looked like prehistoric pottery, but I soon speculated this was a Mexican bowl that was purchased at a curio shop. It was found with some other artifacts that appear to have been left over from the military occupation of the site. I wondered how this bowl made it all the way to Camp Naco during the 1910s. I thought about some of the Buffalo soldiers who were posted there, who had relationships with women across the border, and had families there as well. I had imagined the bowl was purchased by one of these soldiers, while he was on leave, visiting his woman in Naco, Sonora. This bowl was possibly a gift, a keepsake from his time in Mexico.
This man may have ridden with other Buffalo Soldiers, like Sgt. Osborne from Vermont or 1st Sgt. Mark Matthews, both of whom I had the chance to research at the Ft. Huachuca Museum. These were men who patrolled the river crossings, and the border, before the Border Patrol was formed. They were here to enforce neutrality laws at the time, to protect U.S. citizens.
People used to come out to the border towns to watch the battles of the Mexican Revolution, taking place on the other side. Soldiers from the 9th and 10th cavalry, stationed at Fort Huachuca, were dispatched to camps along the border. Their duties included keeping these spectators out of harm’s way, preventing arms smuggling, suppressing banditry, and calming apprehensive citizens.
I can imagine these men riding horses across the valley, patrolling along the river, unknowingly trampling over signs of the distant past. They crossed over places where Spanish conquistadors and Sobaipuri chiefs had walked, leaving their own mark on history.
James Mustard is a social studies teacher and an archaeological site monitor for Camp Naco. Submitted by the Friends of the San Pedro River.