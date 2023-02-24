Hello History Fans!
This week we travel along with one of Cochise County's near legendary figures, John Slaughter, who was immortalized in a Disney TV series decades ago. In fact, no less then Walt Disney himself introduced the show, and bragged that when Slaughter's widow Viola passed on, she owned stock in Disney.
Outlaws on the road
Living in Charleston meant traveling in and out of Charleston, and the surrounding environs teamed with honest travelers going to and from that place as well as the intermittent outlaw or group of outlaws.
As Viola recalled: “One time I was driving with him (John Slaughter) from Charleston to Calabazas in the light buggy. My brother wanted to go so we let him ride Mr. Slaughter’sh (sic) horse. Mr. Slaughter never went anywhere in a rig but what he had his saddle horse all saddled and bridled for an emergency. The emergency might have come then and I was very much frightened. My brother was riding ahead when he noticed six horses saddled and bridled off to one side of the road at a spring west of Huachuca Post (Fort Huachuca). Naturally we went to investigate. He (Jim, Viola’s brother) found it to be Ed Lyle and five other outlaws whom he recognized, but whose names I have forgotten. They asked him to get down and water his horse, but he was too wise for that and said his horse could drink with the bridle on. Soon they heard our wagon wheels and asked who was coming. He told them it was Mr. Slaughter and his wife on their way to Sonoita. We were not and Jim knew it but wanted to throw them off. ‘Well’, said Lyle, ‘I guess we had better be riding,’ and they started on ahead. When we reached Igo’s Ranch we saw three of these outlaws going into Igo’s home and a half a mile or so further on, just where the road started down a steep grade, there sat the other three squarely in the middle of the road, holding their horses. They thought Mr. Slaughter would contest the right-of-way with them and that would start something. But without a word, he turned out on the steep side side (sic) hill, nearly overturning us and went around them. It was nearly dark and as I was frightened, so I begged Mr. Slaughter to stop all night at a ranch house to the left of the road a few miles further on …
“The next morning,” Viola continued, “when we looked we saw three men, two of them on one horse leading the riderless horse, riding along a ridge, headed toward Igo’s. It probably was three of the outlaws coming back from their fruitless tip to Sonoita and riding double, as Mexicans often do, just to make anyone at Downing (the ranch where they had stayed the night before) think they were Mexicans. Mr. Slaughter hitched up and we had not gone very far when we saw three more men sitting on their horses at the top of a little rise.”
At this point, Viola, who described herself as impulsive at times, made a gutsy move worthy of the wife of John Slaughter. “I instinctively knew it was the outlaws and without knowing why, I grabbed the reins and started right for them. I whispered to Mr. Slaughter to get his gun and he answered calmly; although he made no objections to my taking the reins: ‘Why Viola, I saw them, I have my gun.’ ”
With John Slaughter’s gun at the ready, and his wife at the reins charging directly at the outlaws, the outlaws decided that perhaps this was one married couple they had better leave alone.
“To our great surprise,” Viola added, “those three bandits turned tail and ran. A few days later when we came back that way we followed their trail and could see where their horses’ hoofs had struck the dirt going up a little wash as if they were traveling very fast.”
Despite this clear victory, Viola was understandably shaken.
“When it was all over I was frightened to death and wanted to go back. I believe I would have gotten out and walked back too, then and there, if there had been a woman at Downing’s place for me to have stayed with. Of course, Mr. Slaughter would not think of turning back. I drove the rest of the way and he was ready for action.
“Every rock, and there were many, seemed to shelter an outlaw, and I was especially frightened as the road for a long way skirted a dense willow thicket. Mr. Slaughter said: ‘Now I do not think we will be attacked, but if we are, whip up the horses and get to Calabasas as quickly as you can. If they fire I will drop from the wagon and fight it out. If I can’t fight it out I will ride it out and will join you as quickly as I can. Remember, they can’t hit me.’
“Well,” Viola continued, “we saw no more outlaws and nothing happened. Several months later, Mr. Slaughter heard that Ed Lyle was dying on a cot in the back r(r)o(om) of a store … so he went in. He walked up to the cot and said: ‘Ed Lyle, this country is too small for (to) hold the both of is (us) and I’m staying. You are not armed now and neither am I. But let me tell you this: You had better get your gun and keep it loaded, for the next time I see you I’ll have mine and it will have six cartridges in it."
"That, Viola concluded, “was the last the country ever heard of Ed Lyle.”