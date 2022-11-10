sv-chorus-fullgroup

SV Community Chorus

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

The community is invited to celebrate “Christmas Around the World” when the Sierra Vista Community Chorus takes the stage for its annual Christmas concert.

The free production is the group’s gift to the community every holiday season. Slated for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, the concert will be performed at First Baptist Church, 1447 S. Seventh St., Sierra Vista.

