The community is invited to celebrate “Christmas Around the World” when the Sierra Vista Community Chorus takes the stage for its annual Christmas concert.
The free production is the group’s gift to the community every holiday season. Slated for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, the concert will be performed at First Baptist Church, 1447 S. Seventh St., Sierra Vista.
“In honor of the holiday season, we hope members of our audience will bring new, unwrapped toys for the fire department’s yearly toy drive, or non-perishable food items which will be donated to charities,” said Linda Gilbert, chorus spokeswoman. “Our chorus loves bringing the Christmas concert to Sierra Vista every year, while helping charities through donations from all of you.”
Directed by Roger Bayes, the chorus will be taking its audience on a whirlwind tour of countries all over the world through beautifully performed holiday classics from around the globe.
“We researched the origins of Christmas carols and included them in our concert,” Gilbert said. “Selections come from England, France, Whales, Ukraine and Germany, to name some of the countries that are represented.”
The concert includes such British Isles favorites as “Here We Come A-Caroling” and “God Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen,” performed by the men’s chorus. The audience will be treated to “A Joyous Christmas,” a popular medley filled with a lineup of timeless favorites that include, “O Come All Ye Faithful, Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Joy to the World.”
“We’re also singing “Carol of the Bells,” a Ukrainian Christmas carol,” Gilbert said.
Along with the older classics, the chorus will be performing “Brazilian Christmas Carol’’ a toe-tapping, energetic Christmas anthem from 2001, as well as a rhythmic Latino-style song “El Ritmo de la Noche,” which translates to “The Rhythm of the Night.”
The production’s song list also includes “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow during the Civil War.
“This version is in a new, hauntingly powerful rendition that the chorus loves to perform,” Gilbert said. “Our mixed ensemble, the Dream Weavers, will be performing two songs about the Holy Land —’Born in Bethlehem’ and ‘Bethlehem Wind.’ “
The women’s chorus will honor Hanukkah with “The Lights of December.”
Later in the concert, the mood transitions to light-hearted holiday music performed by quartets and special ensembles.
The women’s barbershop chorus, High Desert Sound, will sing a Dolly Parton ditty, “With Bells On,” and a medley of Christmas songs about Santa.
“Highlighters quartet will sing ‘Santa Baby’ directly to Santa Claus,” Gilbert said.
“We look forward to performing our annual Christmas concert and hope to see all of you there. It’s a wonderful way to start the holiday season.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone