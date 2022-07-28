Do not wait for pears to ripen on the tree — they won’t ripen properly, and they will be ruined. While other fruits such as apples, apricots, peaches and plums get sweeter as they ripen on the tree, pears do not. In fact, pears must be picked in a mature — but still green — state and ripened off the tree for that delicious pear flavor.
Unlike other fruits, most pear varieties do not ripen with good quality while still on the tree. Pears that are allowed to ripen on the tree will develop a coarse, mealy texture.
Mature pears usually will detach when “tilted” to a horizontal position and then a slight twist, from their usual vertical hanging position.
Bartlett pears will ripen in three to six days, at room temperature, whereas Anjou, Bosc and Comice (pronounced ko-MEESE) pears need to be placed in a closed paper bag for four to seven days with a ripe banana or apple to ripen properly. Ripe apples and bananas give off a gas called ethylene that triggers and hastens the ripening process in unripe pears.
Incidentally, bananas are also picked in a green state placed in boxes under a plastic sleeve and gassed with ethylene to ripen. I have seen a pallet of bananas that were not ethylene gassed, and the whole pallet of bananas just turned gray instead of ripening.
Check your pears daily for ripeness by applying gentle pressure to the neck or stem-end of the pear with your thumb. If the pear yields to pressure, it’s ready to eat.
Avoid refrigerating pears until they’re ripe. Putting unripe pears in the refrigerator before they’re actually ripe can slow their ability to ripen. Wait until your pear is soft to place it in the fridge to save the pears for a few more days.
