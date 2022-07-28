Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Do not wait for pears to ripen on the tree — they won’t ripen properly, and they will be ruined. While other fruits such as apples, apricots, peaches and plums get sweeter as they ripen on the tree, pears do not. In fact, pears must be picked in a mature — but still green — state and ripened off the tree for that delicious pear flavor.

Unlike other fruits, most pear varieties do not ripen with good quality while still on the tree. Pears that are allowed to ripen on the tree will develop a coarse, mealy texture.

John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.

Tags