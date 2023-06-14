Lucy The Elephant

Gary McElwee, an air conditioning contractor, works on an electrical panel. As summer approaches, now is the time for a visit from your local, trustworthy air conditioning contractors to perform maintenance.

 Wayne Parry AP FILE

With the scorching heat of summer around the corner, ensuring your air conditioning system is in top-notch condition becomes essential. For most homeowners, this requires a pre-summer visit from your local, trustworthy air conditioning contractors to perform maintenance.

This appointment is designed to ensure the system is prepared to deliver reliable, efficient cooling throughout our brutal summer temperatures. Many times, during your maintenance appointment, an air conditioning technician may recommend the replacement of worn parts or the installation of performance add-on components. How does the average homeowner know if the recommendations are appropriate, or if they are just getting pushed by a commissioned technician?

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?