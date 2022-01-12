The Sierra Vista Rotary Club heard from Cassandra Pardee Kyffin at its Jan. 3 meeting via Zoom.
Kyffin, who uses her maiden name of Pardee professionally, is a partner in Poseidon Fisheries Research LLC. She is a Buena High graduate who wrote a weekly column for the Sierra Vista Herald while she was volunteering in the Peace Corps in the Philippines.
In her presentation about preserving Hawaii’s coral reef fisheries, Pardee explained that the health of coral reef fisheries depends on understanding the life history of fish: their growth, age, and when they can reproduce.
Most of the targeted reef species in Hawaii have little to no published research about the fish growth and maturity. Poseidon Fisheries, through a grant from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, has the goal of remedying this lack of information. The BioSampling project's goal was to determine the average capture length of the fish, how old the fish can get, how fast the fish grow and the age/size of the fish when they begin reproducing.
The project started by measuring fish at fish markets — Pardee, her partner at Poseidon Fisheries, John Wiley, and Poseidon interns and volunteers measured more than 10,000 fish of 69 different species from 14 different families. They also sampled fish at local fishing tournaments where they sampled fishers’ catch and removed the gonads (reproductive organs) to determine maturity and the otoliths (earbones) to determine age.
Gonads provide information about the reproductive cycle of the fish and when the spawning season for different fish occurs. The otoliths are ground down and viewed under a microscope—like trees, the otoliths have rings showing the age of the fish.
The studies to date on two types of fish (giant trevally and bluefin trevally) show the maximum ages of the fish are 31 and 24 years respectively; that, like most creatures, they grow most rapidly when young, then maintain their size with very little growth in later years. The study is then shared with the fisher folk which helps promote understanding of reasons behind minimum size requirements for taking fish.
Poseidon Fisheries is now providing training to fisher folk who are interested so that they can retrieve the gonads from their own catch and preserve them until Poseidon can retrieve the samples.