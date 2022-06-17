Hello history fans. In our last episode we saw Charleston hope for a railroad station that was not to be. But, news of a much greater import meant more jobs at Millville, which meant more money spent at Charleston.
After much anticipation, “The Corbin mill struck its first blow yesterday, when its stamps commenced pounding on Lucky Cuss ore. It is said to be the most perfect machinery and mill work generally to be found on the Pacific Coast. It will run exclusively on Lucky Cuss ore.”
News of the Corbin mill’s early production and success soon made the front page of the Daily Arizona Citizen, published in Tucson. “The Corbin mill has been at work during the week on Lucky Cuss ore, and the projectors of the enterprise are more than pleased with the results so far. Mr. Corbin is a Connecticut gentleman who has displayed remarkable energy in successfully completing one of the best mills on the Pacific coast and deserves all the success he is about to realize.”
The summer of 1880 would again show Gird’s progress on all fronts. Many living along the San Pedro often referred to a fever which they attributed to the river. Joe Goldwater would later suffer from it downstream at Fairbank, and William Gird had a bout with it at Millville. “We were much pleased to see our neighbor, Mr. W.K. Gird, in town again yesterday, after a rather protracted struggle with the San Pedro fever at Millville. Mr. Gird informs us that they are pushing work on the new ice house at Charleston, the machinery for which is now at Benson. For the freezing room they are building a double house, or an adobe within an adobe. For their surplus ice they have excavated an underground room in the bank, having a storage capacity of 200 tons. The work will be pushed with energy to its completion.”
The Tombstone newspapers would reveal the growing political interest and intrigue of that time. In October 1880 the Tombstone Nugget was paid a visit by a deputy from Charleston, claiming that his town was firmly in Democratic hands. It is expected that the Nugget would be more than happy to report such a statement whether true or false, and reticent to report the opposite.
“Milt. McDowell, deputy sheriff at Charleston, is in town. He informs us that the section of country (Charleston area) immediately represented by him is Democratic … ”
But when Democrats at the Nugget learned that J.B. Ayers had visited Tombstone on behalf of the Republican party, they couldn’t help but report such information while adding a terse comment. “Mr. Ayers came up from Charleston last evening to attend the Republican Rally. Too bad it rained.”
As election season approached, Charleston was precinct No. 16, with Jim Burnett listed as the election inspector and Earnest McClure and J.B. Ayers as election judges. The polling place was at Gattrel’s store. The Nugget was happy with the results. “Good Work at Charleston. Charleston, Nov. 2. –Total vote polled, 107; Republican majority only 15. Huachuca strongly democratic.” (Tombstone Daily Nugget, November 3, 1880)
“We confess our surprise at finding the democratic vote at Charleston as we do. It was generally put down as almost solid Republican, by the ‘knowing’ ones, but instead, in a vote of 107, we poll nearly half. Well done, Charleston.”
Justice Jim Burnett tied with opponent Woods for justice of the peace, and in the all important sheriff’s race, Democrat Charles Shibell lost to Republican Bob Paul, 60 to 47 votes. This election has long been remembered for its contested results involving the votes cast between Bob Paul and Charlie Shibell, the former being supported by Wyatt Earp, the latter formerly having Wyatt Earp in his employ.
