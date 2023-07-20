The Sierra Vista Community Theatre is leveling up this summer with its production of "She Kills Monsters, which opened July 14.
This production tells the story of Agnes Evans, skillfully portrayed by SVCT stalwart Kirri Miller, a young woman coming to terms with the death of her sister Tilly Evans, played by Cameron Swan in her biggest role with SVCT to date.
Agnes discovers who her sister really was as the story delves deep into the truth about bullying and the resilience of being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community in the 1990s and the refuge fantasy role-playing provided.
Characters from the real world, like dungeon master Chuck, played by SVCT veteran Brady Silk, as well as Miles and Vera, played by newcomers Jacob Carpenter and Eve Cotellesa respectively, bring elements of the '90s to life and mingle it with fantasy.
Audiences are sure to notice specific callbacks to popular media from that era. "She Kills Monsters" is directed by Scott Hamilton in his directorial debut with the theater. The production team including Hamilton, designers and veteran Production Stage Manager Allie Cleere, began pre-production months ago to get the design and aesthetic established.
Completing the characters is long time SVCT standout Vanessa Call in her first time as costume designer. She had the task of costuming for both the fantasy and real worlds.
“Each member of the party had their costume developed around a focal piece,” says Basil Enamorado ,who plays Kaliope. “It really helps each character feel cohesive and defined.”
Enamorado is joined by veterans Ethan Zazueta, Donna Brown, Haley Bright and Aiden Swallow in leaping between worlds while sporting wonderful costumes.
The technical aspects that make this production unique start with the classic Dungeons & Dragons monsters like faeries, the gelatinous cube, the beholder and even the fearsome seven-headed dragon, Tiamat.
“It was an interesting challenge to find a way to get so many of the iconic monsters on the stage, but I was very fortunate and thankful for the incredible talent of our props team,” says Hamilton.
That challenge was answered by Robin StClair and props fabricator Daniel Simms. Bringing the creatures to life will be a talented “monster cast” including SVCT veterans Angele Kunkowski, Brendan Finley, Stephanie Whipple, Jordan Schaff and Tanner Blankenship, joined by newcomers Kat Botelho, Brianna James, Ryan Gann-Martin, Luca Scerbo and Andrew Sloan. Each actor brings a personality that further immerses the audience in the fantasy world of New Landia.
Another special aspect of the show is an original soundtrack by composer Preston Jennings and sound designer Jeremy Heisner. The music will guide the audience through the emotional growth and is based on the directors' inspirations.
“There are times where the show feels like a movie, or even a video game,” says Hamilton.
This show is an emotional journey that will pull the audience into the fantastical D&D world of Tilly while keeping them grounded in the reality of Agnes as she learns about love, community and who her sister really was.
She Kills Monsters runs the next two weeks with Friday and Saturday showings at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website, www.svcommunitytheatre.org. Walk-ups are available but are subject to availability. The theater is located at The Mall at Sierra Vista.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone