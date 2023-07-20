monster

"She Kills Monsters" is now playing at the Sierra Vista Community Theater

 submitted

The Sierra Vista Community Theatre is leveling up this summer with its production of "She Kills Monsters, which opened July 14.

This production tells the story of Agnes Evans, skillfully portrayed by SVCT stalwart Kirri Miller, a young woman coming to terms with the death of her sister Tilly Evans, played by Cameron Swan in her biggest role with SVCT to date.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?