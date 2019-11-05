Artisan Thursday
It’s the first Thursday of the month at the farmers market this week and that means we’ll be inviting more of your favorite artisan vendors to participate. In keeping with tradition for this time of year we’ll be having more artisan vendors for the next two months as we head into the holiday season. If you are looking for that special local handmade gift we’ll have lots of unique handmade works of art for you to choose from.
Like and Comment Contest
Because it’s the first Thursday of the month we’ll be running our Like and Comment Facebook contest again this week. For your chance to win $100 in farmers market tokens, please visit our Sierra Vista Farmers Market Facebook contest page, like the page, and then tell us one thing that makes your Thanksgiving holiday special. On Thursday at noon we’ll randomly choose one of your entries and announce the winner. Please note that your prize must be collect by 2pm on Thursday the day of the contest or it will be forfeited and rolled over into next month’s contest.
Sky Island Brand Meats – and Wool
This week Dennis and his gang are fully stocked with their Navajo Churro Lamb. These range fed sheep are raised in a natural environment which gives their meat its unique high desert flavor. To learn more about Navajo Churro sheep and what makes their meat so special check Dennis Moroney’s latest educational Youtube video. You’ll find the link to Dennis’ video in this week’s newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
This week Sky Island will also have a wide variety of their Sky Island Girls dyed wool from their Navajo Churro sheep. Their wool comes in five naturally vibrant colors.
Soup Season
Ginny’s Eclectic Kitchen starts her soup season this week. If you looking for soup to go with your next meal stop by and ask Ginny about her soup of the day. This week Ginny will also have her special date bars and San Pedro River Valley’s salsa.
Tangled Yarn Farms Menagerie
Looking for something fun for your children to do this week while you are shopping at the market? Julie will be back with her super soft and silky Angora rabbits for you to pet and admire. For those of you who really love critters Julie will also have chickens and guinea pigs on hand for you to visit with.
For a full list of all our vendors and their produce and products please visit our website at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com and click on this week’s newsletter. We hope to see you all at the market this week!
Submitted by William Struse