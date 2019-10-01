Of Paintings and Picture Frames
One of the first things they teach you when you learn to dance is that the gentleman is the frame and the lady is the picture. In some ways that describes Bernie and Bill Medley. For Bernie, her dancing painting brush came alive later in life along with her love Bill.
For as long as Bernie could remember, she’d had the desire to paint but it wasn’t until she had raised her two children that she took the first class. Her expectations high, Bernie figured after six months her brush would be flying across the canvas. Half a year later, all she had really learned was how little she actually knew. But she persisted. The months passed, classes and workshops continued and as her talent grew so did her passion for painting. During those formative years she even traveled to Paris, Italy, and Ireland to paint and polish her skills.
After getting involved in the southern Arizona art scene at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales, Bernie was asked to start teaching a children’s painting class. It was also at Hilltop Gallery where Bernie was given the opportunity to have her first art show where she was to present forty of her paintings. Her own show — the dream of many artists, presented Bernie and Bill with a challenging dilemma. Bernie’s paintings needed picture frames and having forty paintings framed was more than they could afford.
This is where Bill’s talents entered their partnership.
Unable to afford forty frames Bernie asked Bill if he would mind making some frames for her. Making those frames inspired Bill with a passion for woodworking. In fact, he enjoyed working with wood so much he started making frames for Bernie’s students at Hilltop Gallery. Soon he’d bought a scroll saw and started branching out with a military theme and other wood works of art. And that’s how Bernie and Bill found their rhythm. She provided the painting, he the frame and today that partnership is bringing color, beauty and flare to life in Southern Arizona.
We are pleased to let you know that Bernie and Bill will be back at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market on most Artisan Thursdays this fall season. Bill and Bernie take special orders, so be sure to stop by their booth and talk to them about any special gifts you might need for the upcoming holiday season or just to say hi.
This Week at the Market
This Thursday, Oct. 3, is Artisan Thursday. Not only will we have all the fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables that you come to love and depend on, but we’ve also invited some of Southern Arizona’s finest artisans to come and share their works of art with you. This week we will also have our monthly $100 Like and Comment Facebook contest, so be sure to look for our upcoming contest announcement on Facebook @SierraVistaFarmersMarket.
Hope to see you all at the market this Thursday between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. For a full list of all our vendors and all the tasty produce and products they will be bringing, please see our newsletter at www.SierraVistaFarmers MarketS.com.
Submitted by William Struse