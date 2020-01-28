Phaseolus vulgaris
Eating healthy should be a dietary priority for all of us. What if I told you that there is a superfood you are probably ignoring that is high in fiber, protein, potassium, iron, B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, copper, and various antioxidants. Sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it?
Well, there is such a food. Scientists tell us that this superfood was first domesticated in the Lerma-Santiago basin of Mexico and the Andes mountains of Peru. Of course, what I’m talking about is the common bean (Phaseolus vulgaris). This super healthy food source was considered one of the “three sisters” of traditional farming by early Native Americans and early European colonists in North America.
Because of its genetic diversity the bean comes in an amazing variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. One very special variety of the bean is grown right here in Cochise County. Developed by Arevalos Farms, the Frijol Mechudo is their unique creation found nowhere else in the world. Grown proudly for three generations now, the Frijol Mechudo comes from two heirloom varieties of bean from the Tarahumara of Chihuahua, Mexico. Frijol Mechudo is a black and white speckled bean that some describe as having the old-time earthy bean taste. The bean is “super meaty and creamy” which some compare to the Anasazi beans.
One of the best kept secrets of Cochise County, the Frijol Mechudo can be found at Arevalos Farm’s booth at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. For several years now Arevalos Farms has been selling this unique bean. Because of its exceptional qualities and taste, Arevalos Farms now incorporates their beans into the Mechudo Burrito. For a limited time you’ll find the Mechudo Burrito at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. So if you are looking for a super food with a super taste, we invite you to come on out try the Frijol Mechudo.
If you didn’t know, Dona, with McDonald Farms, also sells beans. Dona has pinto beans and a nine-bean mix in various quantities from the Bonita Bean Company of Kansas Settlement grown around Willcox, Arizona.
This week at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market, we have more than just beans. We also have fresh greens, turnips, squash, apples, meat, nuts, and amazing fresh baked goods including Keto products.
This week at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market, we have more than just beans. We also have fresh greens, turnips, squash, apples, meat, nuts, and amazing fresh baked goods including Keto products.